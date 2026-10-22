Cesc Fabregas twists the knife into Man United with humiliating revelation after 4-1 thrashing

Como boss Cesc Fabregas rubbed salt into Manchester United’s wounds as he revealed a message he passed on to his players during the 4-1 rout.

Embarrassed

United plunged even lower on Wednesday as they were comprehensively beaten by Como at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium.

Nico Paz broke the deadlock inside two minutes before turning provider for Anastasios Douvikas’ second goal of the game, moments after the restart.

Paz completed his brace before the hour mark when he dispossessed Carlos Baleba and charged up the pitch to slot the ball into the bottom corner. Defender Jacobo Ramon made it 4-0 before Joshua Zirkzee netted a consolation goal for United in stoppage time.

United now sit 20th in the Champions League table after their thrashing by Como. The situation is even more dire in the Premier League, where the Red Devils have managed a meagre seven points from their opening seven matches.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that members of the United hierarchy were left shocked and dismayed by the poor performance of the players.

Carrick’s sacking is looking imminent, with a number of potential replacements under consideration, including Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann, Fabian Hurzeler and Unai Emery.

It is difficult to believe that matters could have been worse for United against Como; however, according to Fabregas, they could have been. Speaking to reporters, he admitted that he regretted instructing his players to take their foot off the gas.

Fabregas’ revelation

The Spaniard said, “I believe that tactically speaking the team played a rather good game.”

“I regret maybe the last 10 minutes when I was the one telling the team to slow down the pace because there was another game and maybe with a 4-0 lead they could have managed something.”

“I told Tasos Douvikas not to run anymore, to stay in the middle and maybe that is what I regret, because I’m the first one who always pushes the fight until the end.”

He added, “That goal hurt me.”

FABREGAS: “I TOLD THEM TO SLOW DOWN AT 4-0!” 😳 Como 4-1 Man Utd 🏆 Champions League https://t.co/HP9eGesDHO — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) October 21, 2026

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images