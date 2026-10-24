Home » Ex-Middlesbrough star Emmanuel Latte Lath flags Michael Carrick concern amid Man United woes

Ex-Middlesbrough star Emmanuel Latte Lath flags Michael Carrick concern amid Man United woes

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Michael Carrick

Former Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath has revealed a Michael Carrick concern as the coach battles to keep his Manchester United job.

Under pressure

Carrick is under immense pressure owing to United’s awful start to the new season. United lie in the bottom half of the Premier League table, having managed just seven points from their opening seven games.

United have also been beaten in their last two Champions League games, including Wednesday’s embarrassing 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Como.

Although results have been disappointing, the team’s performances have been of even greater concern. Opposition sides have penetrated United at will, and the players appear incapable of competing physically.

Carrick is set to be in charge for Sunday’s meeting with Bournemouth, with United insisting that it is business as usual. However, it feels like only a matter of time until a change is made in the dugout.

Links to the likes of Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte and Fabian Hurzeler have intensified over the past few days. Jason Wilcox is leaning more towards hiring Howe, while Christopher Vivell is pushing for Nagelsmann’s appointment. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that tensions are rising between the two executives.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Bournemouth match, Carrick made an emotional statement to reporters, emphasising his care for the club and restating his belief that he is the right person for the role. Carrick recognised that he and his players are not meeting expectations and affirmed that they will make every possible effort to make amends.

Emmanuel Latte Lath, who worked with Carrick at Middlesbrough, spoke to the BBC and explained that Carrick could be too calm at times.

Carrick concern

Latte Lath joined Middlesbrough in 2023 from Serie A outfit Atalanta. He was sensational in his debut campaign, netting 16 goals in 30 games.

But it was not enough as Carrick’s side missed out on the Championship play-offs. During his second and final season, Latte Lath scored 11 goals by the early part of the new year, before opting to depart the Riverside Stadium and make the switch to MLS.

He is now on loan at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Latte Lath told the BBC, “I found a good coach and a good person. It gave me straight away confidence.”

“He was a calm person, a calm coach, maybe sometimes too much, but it was needed for us. He knew always when and what he should say to you in the difficult moment or in the good moment.”

“So for me, I think in that point of my life, it was really important.”

Michael Carrick vs. Bournemouth kicks off at 3 pm.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Antonio Conte: Ex-Man United coach delivers blunt verdict...

Bournemouth fans mercilessly taunt Ruben Amorim with Man...

Oliver Kahn issues surprise take on Julian Nagelsmann’s...

Cesc Fabregas twists the knife into Man United...

“I fought for it”: Erik ten Hag explains...

“They fuel it”: Erik ten Hag launches scathing...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.