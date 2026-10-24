Ex-Middlesbrough star Emmanuel Latte Lath flags Michael Carrick concern amid Man United woes

Former Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath has revealed a Michael Carrick concern as the coach battles to keep his Manchester United job.

Under pressure

Carrick is under immense pressure owing to United’s awful start to the new season. United lie in the bottom half of the Premier League table, having managed just seven points from their opening seven games.

United have also been beaten in their last two Champions League games, including Wednesday’s embarrassing 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Como.

Although results have been disappointing, the team’s performances have been of even greater concern. Opposition sides have penetrated United at will, and the players appear incapable of competing physically.

Carrick is set to be in charge for Sunday’s meeting with Bournemouth, with United insisting that it is business as usual. However, it feels like only a matter of time until a change is made in the dugout.

Links to the likes of Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte and Fabian Hurzeler have intensified over the past few days. Jason Wilcox is leaning more towards hiring Howe, while Christopher Vivell is pushing for Nagelsmann’s appointment. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that tensions are rising between the two executives.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Bournemouth match, Carrick made an emotional statement to reporters, emphasising his care for the club and restating his belief that he is the right person for the role. Carrick recognised that he and his players are not meeting expectations and affirmed that they will make every possible effort to make amends.

Emmanuel Latte Lath, who worked with Carrick at Middlesbrough, spoke to the BBC and explained that Carrick could be too calm at times.

Carrick concern

Latte Lath joined Middlesbrough in 2023 from Serie A outfit Atalanta. He was sensational in his debut campaign, netting 16 goals in 30 games.

But it was not enough as Carrick’s side missed out on the Championship play-offs. During his second and final season, Latte Lath scored 11 goals by the early part of the new year, before opting to depart the Riverside Stadium and make the switch to MLS.

He is now on loan at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Latte Lath told the BBC, “I found a good coach and a good person. It gave me straight away confidence.”

“He was a calm person, a calm coach, maybe sometimes too much, but it was needed for us. He knew always when and what he should say to you in the difficult moment or in the good moment.”

“So for me, I think in that point of my life, it was really important.”

Michael Carrick vs. Bournemouth kicks off at 3 pm.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images