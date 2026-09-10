Home » Andrey Santos: Man United midfielder gets reward for pleasing start to his Old Trafford career

Andrey Santos: Man United midfielder gets reward for pleasing start to his Old Trafford career

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Andrey Santos

Manchester United’s players are just getting into the swing of the return of club football.

The summer was dominated by the World Cup and United, like most big teams, had numerous players involved in the tournament.

Santos

One player who was not involved was new signing Andrey Santos.

Because the midfielder was not involved in the tournament, United were able to rapidly complete the deal for the player from Chelsea in July.

As a result, he was able to feature early in United’s pre-season games and impressed in the middle of the park.

Santos made his first start of the season against Hull City alongside fellow new signing Youri Tielemans, but they unfortunately lost that game 0-2.

He has had to make do with a place on the bench in United’s last two Premier League matches, as Kobbie Mainoo has returned to full fitness.

Return to national team

Clearly, his performances at Old Trafford so far have caught the eye of his national squad, as Santos has been called up to the latest squad ahead of the end of September international break.

The Brazilians have back-to-back friendlies with Australia at the end of the month, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has decided to give some fringe players a chance.

Speaking on the squad, Ancelotti said, “we prioritized younger players for these friendlies to gather more precise information on everyone. It is possible that, by the time we reach the competitions, players not on this list today could be on the final squad.”

Santos has played six times for his national team, including twice this year, and will be looking to consolidate a long-term position in the squad.

In a surprising turn of events, his United teammate Matheus Cunha was not named in the squad in spite of scoring three goals at the World Cup.

Feature image Michael Campanella via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Ryan Giggs believes United already have the next...

Diogo Dalot calls out creeping habit threatening Man...

Senne Lammens is not good enough for Manchester...

“Don’t think it’s a guaranteed hit”: Paul Scholes...

Ryan Giggs names the one Man United star...

Benjamin Sesko not good enough to start for...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.