“Oh my god”: Roy Keane slams one United star for his behaviour after derby defeat

One Manchester United player’s behaviour after the Manchester derby has irked club legend Roy Keane. The Red Devils hosted Manchester City at Old Trafford earlier this month in the Premier League.

Michael Carrick’s team were handed a superb advantage in the game after Phil Foden saw a straight red card for violent conduct following an altercation with Bruno Fernandes. With a man advantage, United were expected to secure all three points at home, but it was the visitors who scored the only goal of the game.

Erling Haaland’s solitary strike earned a vital win for the Citizens, although it was later revealed that the goal should never have stood. VAR overturned an on-field offside decision, and it turned out to be a costly error.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have struggled to recover from that defeat. They lost the next game 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup and barely managed a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League before the international break. Keane has now singled out one player for criticism for what he did after the defeat to Manchester City.

Keane unimpressed by change in football

Speaking on The Overlap, Keane lamented how much football has changed over the years. He said: “You look at the car park, all the players’ families, and there’s chryslers everywhere. It looked like chaos. Things have changed at football clubs, I get it.”

“Saturday is a working environment. They have fans waiting, I don’t want to be shaking any fan’s hand before a game. You’re a player, that’s what you’re judged on. During the week you’re going ‘you’ve got to win on Saturday’. It’s a f—–g circus. “

The former United skipper appeared to suggest that he did not like what Senne Lammens, who was in goal for the Manchester derby, did after losing the game. Keane continued: “After the game I’m walking past and there’s families everywhere.”

“Years ago you might have two people there or three. At most you might have f*****g five, five over from Ireland. Now they’e got about 15 each, oh my god.”

“I saw the goalkeeper after the match, and I know you’ve family and friends, he’s on the pitch getting his photograph with family and friends after the game. You’ve lost the derby game?”

How has Lammens fared this season

Lammens arrived at Old Trafford as a relatively unknown face in the summer of 2025 and, a year later, he had etched his name in the hearts of the United faithful. Not only did the Belgian solve the Red Devils’ goalkeeper crisis, he was also recognised as The Athletic’s signing of the season.

The 24-year-old, however, endured a disastrous FIFA World Cup, where his costly error gifted Spain a goal and knocked Belgium out of the tournament. Lammens returned to Old Trafford and was handed the fabled No. 1 shirt as a show of faith by the club.

With Andre Onana extending his temporary stay at Trabzonspor and Altay Bayindir joining Celta Vigo on loan, the Belgian remains the undisputed No. 1 for United. However, he has endured a mixed campaign so far.

While there have been moments of brilliance, the player has also looked nervy at times. Lammens has featured in six of the Red Devils’ seven games so far, registering one clean sheet.

Senne Lammens Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 8 - - - 450' UEFA Champions League 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup - - - - - - Total 6 8 1 - - 540'

Final Thoughts

Lammens is part of a team that has struggled to live up to expectations this season. The Belgian was outstanding against Italy in the recent UEFA Nations League game, and United fans will hope he can bring that form to Old Trafford when club football resumes next month.

Featured Image Alex Pantling via Getty Images