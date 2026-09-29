Home » Another setback for Carrick as 28-yo African star is hooked off with injury on international duty

Another setback for Carrick as 28-yo African star is hooked off with injury on international duty

Noussair Mazraoui becomes the latest player to be added to Man United's injury list

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Picture of Mazraoui

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick was under immense pressure heading into the international break, and the recent developments may make the situation even trickier for the Englishman.

Over the weekend, Denmark international Patrick Dorgu was substituted after just 29 minutes against Wales due to a suspected hamstring issue. Later, head coach Brian Riemer confirmed that the youngster will return to United and play no further part with the national team.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes missed Portugal’s Nations League win over Norway as he has been managing a fitness issue and played through pain against Wales.

Noussair Mazraoui joins growing injury list

Now, Noussair Mazraoui has become the latest United player to suffer an injury, according to journalist Sam C.

The 28-year-old Morocco international came off injured in the 68th minute during the encounter between the Atlas Lions and Lesotho.

The United defender, who was playing at left-back, was reportedly forced to leave the game after getting injured from a fairly routine challenge along the sideline.

Mazraoui remained on the ground for a moment before struggling to get back up and leaving the field.

In their match coverage, RMC Sport underlined the state of the pitch was “poor” in the second round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Bayern Munich star has made five appearances for the Red Devils so far this term, including three starts.

INEOS’s “building blocks” transfer strategy has made Carrick’s life difficult

An ESPN report recently suggested that Jason Wilcox and company decided against strengthening United’s defence as they plan to address the area next summer as part of their “building blocks” strategy of gradually improving the squad over time after overhauling the attack last year and the midfield ahead of this season.

However, the decision to compel Carrick to rely on the ageing Luke Shaw and injury-prone Mazraoui as one of his main full-back options was nothing short of reckless, for lack of a better word.

Shaw has already missed two matches due to a fitness issue, and now Mazraoui and Dorgu could also be sidelined, leaving Carrick with a selection headache.

Featured image by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million followers. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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