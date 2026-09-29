Man United are “hopeful” that “sensational” ace will make his comeback vs Spurs, Carrick will be delighted



Manchester United are in the middle of a full-blown injury crisis and it could not have come at a worse time for Michael Carrick.

The international break has seen Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu, and Noussair Mazraoui suffer injuries.

Add to this the already sidelined Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, and the options for the head coach are dwindling fast ahead of United’s return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Red Devils could be in for a shot in the arm with The Sun revealing that one of their best attacking talents could be in line to face Spurs.

Amad injury update

Amad, who suffered an injury in the build-up to the Hull City game, is inching closer to a return.

The 20-time English league champions are hopeful that the “sensational” attacker will make the matchday squad for the game on October 10.

The Ivorian uploaded a picture on social media which was accompanied by an impatient emoji and an hourglass symbol, all of which hinted that he could be set to return imminently.

“MANCHESTER UNITED are hopeful that Amad will return for their first fixture after the international break against Tottenham.

Carrick badly needs Amad

“The 24-year-old winger has been sidelined since the start of the season with a “niggle” he sustained on the eve of the opening defeat to Hull City.

“Amad was not anywhere near fit enough to play in United’s last Premier League game at Fulham on September 20 but he is on track to return against Tottenham next Saturday.”

The former Atalanta ace has been badly missed, with Bryan Mbeumo forced to occupy a wide role in his absence. The ex-Brentford ace would have been a far better fit as the false nine.

Carrick needs all hands on deck if he is to turn the season around and save his own job, and Amad could be the catalyst that kickstarts United’s season.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images