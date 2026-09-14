2 key passes, 90% passing accuracy: Man United midfielder continues to stand tall on loan

Manchester United had a disappointing weekend with their derby day defeat to Manchester City.

Nonetheless, they had numerous players represent their loan clubs this weekend in search of first-team minutes.

Andre Onana

Onana’s Trabzonspor have had a challenging start to the season and this only continued with their 0-1 defeat to Konyaspor.

In spite of the loss, Onana impressed between the sticks, leaving a good impression.

He made four saves, with three coming from inside the box. The Cameroonian completed one key pass and both his run outs to clear the ball from danger.

The keeper was also impressive, finishing the match with a passing accuracy of 89%.

Safia Middleton-Patel

The Welsh keeper was also busy in Watford Women’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

She made five stops, with four coming from shots inside the box. She also swept well, completing all four of her run outs to alleviate pressure from her defence.

Middleton-Patel also won her only aerial duel of the game.

Sekou Kone

The Malian youngster has been a regular for FC Lausanne-Sport this season and once again was heavily involved in his side’s 0-1 loss to Servette.

He made two key passes and completed 90% of his passing attempts. His long passing was also on point, as he made 83% of his attempts.

Kone also had one shot on target and completed one dribble in the game. The youngster was not so effective in his duels, winning just four out of 12.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Finally, Fitzgerald played the final 11 minutes of Rotherham United’s 3-3 draw with Salford City.

He completed 76% of his passes and had one shot on goal that was blocked in his limited time on the pitch.

Sekou Kone stats vs Servette

Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.01 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.16 Key passes 2 Crosses (accurate) 3 (1) Accurate passes 46/51 (90%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 20/25 (80%) Passes in own half (acc.) 26/26 (100%) Long balls (accurate) 5/6 (83%) Total shots 1 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.06 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 0 Touches 71 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 2 (1) Possession lost 10 Total carrying distance 103.5 m Carries 16 Total progression 5.1 m Def. contributions 6 Tackles (won) 2 (2) Interceptions 2 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 5 Ground duels (won) 9 (3) Aerial duels (won) 3 (1) Fouls 4 Dribbled past 2

Smartframe Sekou Kone