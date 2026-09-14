Home » 2 key passes, 90% passing accuracy: Man United midfielder continues to stand tall on loan

2 key passes, 90% passing accuracy: Man United midfielder continues to stand tall on loan

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United had a disappointing weekend with their derby day defeat to Manchester City.

Nonetheless, they had numerous players represent their loan clubs this weekend in search of first-team minutes.

Andre Onana

Onana’s Trabzonspor have had a challenging start to the season and this only continued with their 0-1 defeat to Konyaspor.

In spite of the loss, Onana impressed between the sticks, leaving a good impression.

He made four saves, with three coming from inside the box. The Cameroonian completed one key pass and both his run outs to clear the ball from danger.

The keeper was also impressive, finishing the match with a passing accuracy of 89%.

Safia Middleton-Patel

The Welsh keeper was also busy in Watford Women’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

She made five stops, with four coming from shots inside the box. She also swept well, completing all four of her run outs to alleviate pressure from her defence.

Middleton-Patel also won her only aerial duel of the game.

Sekou Kone

The Malian youngster has been a regular for FC Lausanne-Sport this season and once again was heavily involved in his side’s 0-1 loss to Servette.

He made two key passes and completed 90% of his passing attempts. His long passing was also on point, as he made 83% of his attempts.

Kone also had one shot on target and completed one dribble in the game. The youngster was not so effective in his duels, winning just four out of 12.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Finally, Fitzgerald played the final 11 minutes of Rotherham United’s 3-3 draw with Salford City.

He completed 76% of his passes and had one shot on goal that was blocked in his limited time on the pitch.

Sekou Kone stats vs Servette

Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.01
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.16
Key passes2
Crosses (accurate)3 (1)
Accurate passes46/51 (90%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)20/25 (80%)
Passes in own half (acc.)26/26 (100%)
Long balls (accurate)5/6 (83%)
Total shots1
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.06
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Touches71
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)2 (1)
Possession lost10
Total carrying distance103.5 m
Carries16
Total progression5.1 m
Def. contributions6
Tackles (won)2 (2)
Interceptions2
Clearances2
Blocked shots0
Recoveries5
Ground duels (won)9 (3)
Aerial duels (won)3 (1)
Fouls4
Dribbled past2

Smartframe Sekou Kone

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Manchester United vs Manchester City: How and when...

Bruno Fernandes identifies “biggest strength” that’s made him...

Manchester United’s Champions League group-stage fixture dates confirmed

United cult hero’s son follows in father’s footsteps...

Bruno Fernandes told to keep his “mouth shut”...

Jacob Devaney: Man United academy captain lays out...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.