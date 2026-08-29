Manchester United’s Champions League group-stage fixture dates confirmed



Manchester United have learned the exact dates of their Champions League group fixtures for the 2026/27 season.

UCL draw

Earlier this week, United discovered their opponents for the Champions League group phase, as they prepare to play in the competition for the first time since the 2023/24 term.

Erik ten Hag’s team finished last in their group, only managing one win against FC Copenhagen. United will therefore be looking to make amends.

United will take on Bayern Munich (H), Atletico Madrid (A), Roma (H), Sporting (A), RB Leipzig (H), Villarreal (A), Sabah (H) and Como (A). To advance to the knockout round, the Red Devils must finish in the top eight of the 32-team league table, or proceed from a play-off round if they finish between ninth and 24th.

Chief executive Omar Berrada stressed that United’s priority is to win the Champions League.

Dates confirmed

United kickstart their Champions League odyssey on Thursday 10 September when they host Azerbaijani outfit Sabah FC.

The Champions League will then resume after the international break on 13 October, with United coming up against pre-season opponents Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Eight days later will go away again, this time to Cesc Fabregas’ Como. The Champions League debutants are still waiting to learn if their ground meets the requirements to stage games in the competition.

United will welcome AS Roma to Old Trafford on November 8 before making a trip to Portugal to face Sporting CP three weeks later.

The festive period will bring German visitors to Old Trafford, with Michael Carrick’s side taking on RB Leipzig before the holidays, followed by a crunch clash with Bayern Munich as the league phase enters its defining stage.

United’s league phase adventure will conclude with a trip to Villarreal on 27 January, when all 36 teams will play at the same time.

Gameweek Fixture Date & Time (BST/GMT) Venue 1 Man Utd vs Sabah Thursday, September 10, 8pm BST Old Trafford 2 Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd Tuesday, October 13, 8pm BST Wanda Metropolitano 3 Como vs Man Utd Wednesday, October 21, 5.45pm BST Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia 4 Man Utd vs Roma Tuesday, November 3, 8pm GMT Old Trafford 5 Sporting vs Man Utd Wednesday, November 25, 8pm GMT Jose Alvalade Stadium 6 Man Utd vs RB Leipzig Tuesday, December 8, 8pm GMT Old Trafford 7 Man Utd vs Bayern Munich Wednesday, January 20, 8pm GMT Old Trafford 8 Villarreal vs Man Utd Wednesday, January 27, 8pm GMT Estadio de la Ceramica

For now though, United’s full attention is on Sunday’s clash against Ipswich Town.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images