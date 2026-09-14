Santos and Sesko to start, Martinez position change: predicted Man United XI vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United face Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday, with Carlos Baleba unavailable and Andrey Santos in line for his first start as Michael Carrick considers several changes.

Luke Shaw is unlikely to be risked following injury, while Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire could be rested. That leaves Carrick with an important decision at left-back after Patrick Dorgu’s poor performance against City on Sunday.

United team news for Brighton clash

Shaw’s fitness means he should be protected rather than brought straight back into the side. Maguire and Dalot are also candidates for a breather during a demanding run of fixtures.

Baleba has progressed to individual training on the grass, but he is not expected to feature before the three-week international break. Amad also remains unavailable, reducing Carrick’s options on the right flank.

Kobbie Mainoo has played plenty of football and could be rested. Youri Tielemans was substituted against City, so the midfielder should be fresher for Wednesday’s contest.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is expected to start in goal behind a changed back four.

Noussair Mazraoui should take the right-back position, with Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven forming a youthful central partnership. Lisandro Martinez could then move across to left-back.

Using Martinez on the left would allow Carrick to leave out Dorgu without placing additional demands on Shaw. It would also create room for Heaven to come into the starting side alongside Yoro.

An alternative would be to use either Dalot or Mazraoui at left-back, with the other operating on the right. However, resting Dalot makes the Martinez solution more likely.

Midfield

Santos is expected to make his first start alongside Tielemans in the deeper midfield positions. It is a logical opportunity to assess the Brazilian while giving Mainoo a valuable rest.

Bruno Fernandes should operate as the number 10, providing experience and creativity ahead of the new-look midfield pairing.

Mason Mount could also receive minutes at some stage. His versatility would give Carrick scope to alter the balance of the midfield during the game.

Attack

Bryan Mbeumo will probably start on the right because Amad remains out. Shea Lacey is another option, although Carrick is not expected to treat the competition as an opportunity for widespread experimentation.

Benjamin Sesko should come into the side at centre-forward. Marcus Rashford is the preferred choice on the left despite Carrick’s seemingly unrelenting faith in Matheus Cunha.

That front three would offer a mixture of direct running, physical presence and experience, with Fernandes positioned close enough to support Sesko through the middle.

Key selection call

The most intriguing decision concerns the left side of defence. Dorgu struggled against City, Shaw should not be risked and Dalot may need a rest, making Martinez the clearest route to a reshuffle.

That choice would also hand Heaven an opportunity at centre-back. Carrick must decide whether those two changes offer greater balance than switching Mazraoui across to the left.

Final Thoughts

Santos could make his first United start.

Martinez is predicted to move to left-back.

Baleba and Amad are unavailable.

Sesko should lead the attack against Brighton.

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images