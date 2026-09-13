Refereeing body Pro Ref issue admits to huge VAR error in Man City’s controversial goal vs. Man United



Refereeing body Pro Ref have released a statement in response to Manchester City’s controversial goal against Manchester United on Sunday.

Outrage

City beat United in the derby thanks to Erling Haaland’s strike in the 60th minute of action.

The visitors, who had been playing with 10 men until that point, were under pressure and appeared to have taken the lead against the run of play.

Haaland’s goal was initially ruled out for an offside. But VAR reversed the decision after a lengthy check. VAR judged that the goal was valid despite replays showing that Enzo Fernandez made a clear attempt to play the ball, consequently attracting Lisandro Martinez’s attention.

This allowed the ball to run to Haaland, who himself looked offside. The City striker smashed home.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Carrick lashed out at the refereeing decision, terming it “worrying” and “staggering.”

The United boss quipped sarcastically that an apology from the relevant bodies would be most welcome.

Now, Pro Ref have admitted that Haaland’s goal shouldn’t have stood and United were wronged.

Pro Ref Statement

A Pro Ref spokesperson said [via BBC journalist Simon Stone on X], “Following the incident in the 60th minute of Sunday’s Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland’s awarded goal.”

“The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position.”

“In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective.”

“However, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.”

“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.”

Confirmed. Man City goal WAS a mistake. Pro Ref spokesperson said: “Following the incident in the 60th minute of Sunday's Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland’s awarded goal.… — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 13, 2026

This rebuttal will come as little consolation to Carrick and his players, who will bear the brunt of the loss. United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images