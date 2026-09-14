Carlos Baleba injury update offers a huge boost at the right time for Manchester United



Manchester United signed three midfielders after Michael Carrick demanded a revamp of the engine room in the summer.

Youri Tielemans is impressing, but after a decent pre-season, Andrey Santos has had to be content with only three cameos since his start against Hull City in the Premier League opener.

Carlos Baleba remains injured, but the Cameroonian‘s return is highly anticipated due to the balance he will bring to the squad.

Both the Belgian and Kobbie Mainoo have taken turns playing as the deepest midfielder, but the former Brighton & Hove Albion ace is the most naturally suited to the demands of the head coach’s style.

Carlos Baleba injury update

There were reports that the 22-year-old could make his comeback before the international break, but The Peoples Person recently refuted those claims.

Carlos Baleba has been pictured in the gym and on the grass at Carrington, as he continues his recovery from injury 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/7QDFrrKEyw — centredevils. (@centredevils) September 14, 2026

The defensive midfielder is yet to join team training, but as revealed by club media, he is inching closer to a return.

The official website uploaded pictures of the Cameroon international training on the grass individually.

He is also spending considerable time in the gym as he looks to regain his strength before his eventual comeback.

Carrick has badly missed Carlos Baleba

“Manchester United’s newest signing Carlos Baleba has been pictured in the gym and on the grass at Carrington, as he continues his recovery from injury,” the update from United read.

Carlos Baleba will miss the EFL Cup tie against his former side as well as the league game against Fulham.

The Red Devils will be hoping that their latest summer acquisition can make it in time for the first game after the international break against Tottenham Hotspur on 10 October.

Carrick will need his new signing to hit the ground running after a difficult start to the new season, which culminated in a disappointing Manchester derby defeat to the ten men of Manchester City on Sunday.

Feature image Dan Mullan via Getty Images