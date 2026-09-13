Home » David Ornstein delivers alarming Bruno Fernandes contract update to complete a miserable day for Man United

David Ornstein delivers alarming Bruno Fernandes contract update to complete a miserable day for Man United

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Bruno Fernandes


The bad news just keeps coming for Manchester United this Sunday.

The Red Devils fell to a disappointing 0-1 defeat at the hands of their noisy neighbours Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

Michael Carrick’s poor calls and Matheus Cunha’s struggles were hard to ignore, but it was the terrible VAR decision that allowed Erling Haaland’s goal to stand that created the most controversy.

Refereeing body, Pro Ref, have already admitted that the call was a mistake, and it will hurt even more knowing how the 20-time English league champions were robbed at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes contract update emerges

Off the field, another major problem has reared its head with the future of Bruno Fernandes under the scanner.

The club captain‘s current deal ends next summer, but the club have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

INEOS plan to take up that option, while United and the player’s camp remain in talks over a new long-term deal.

The Peoples Person had relayed that the co-owners are prepared to make the Portugal international their highest-paid player to ward off interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

INEOS need to find a solution and fast

However, the ever-reliable David Ornstein has told Sky Sports that both parties are at an impasse currently.

“Bruno Fernandes continues to be in talks with Manchester United over a new contract, but there is NO breakthrough.

“It’s said to be at an impasse. United do have the option to extend his current deal by another year.”

Without the 32-year-old, fans would shudder to think where the club would be right now. Hopefully, INEOS can get their act together soon and find a common ground.

With results on the pitch proving to be difficult, United cannot afford a major off-field saga developing regarding their best player.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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