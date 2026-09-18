In-demand Man United wonderkid agrees new deal which will delight INEOS



There has been a positive development at Carrington after a week of turmoil.

JJ Gabriel rocked Manchester United by announcing his desire to leave immediately. Real Madrid and Barcelona are fighting to sign him, with the Red Devils set to receive only meagre compensation.

Another academy wonderkid, Noah Ajayi, was also attracting interest from Bundesliga clubs, with the attacker yet to sign a professional deal with the club.

It was recently relayed by The Peoples Person that INEOS were working hard to find an agreement with the 17-year-old.

Noah Ajayi has agreed first professional deal

Now, the reliable Sully has claimed that United have agreed personal terms with the Germany Under-19 international over his first professional contract.

United convinced the wonderkid to sign on the dotted line with the promise of giving him opportunities to train with the first team this season.

🚨🇩🇪 EXCL: #MUFC have agreed a deal with Noah Ajayi and his camp over a professional contract. The 17-year-old talented winger is set to sign his new official United contract soon. He's rated very highly internally. Full details below ⬇️ @UtdDistrict https://t.co/Hz7lPXB3bt — Sully (@SullyTalkz) September 18, 2026

“Roundtable understands that Noah Ajayi and his camp have agreed on terms to sign his first professional contract at Manchester United, and he is expected to sign it soon.

“The left-winger is expected to train more with Michael Carrick’s first team this season, although competition is fierce in his favoured position.”

Can Noah Ajayi make his mark this season?

The attacking prodigy had caught Michael Carrick‘s eye last season and there were murmurs he could make the 20-time English league champions’ pre-season squad.

However, an injury ultimately put paid to those hopes but he is now back and firing on all cylinders, scoring once already this season.

He can play out wide on the left and even up front if needed, and with Marcus Rashford’s future up in the air, and Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha struggling, there is a clear pathway for Noah Ajayi.

Whether he can capitalise remains to be seen, but United chiefs will be pleased to have secured one of their best talents amid all the noise surrounding Gabriel’s potential departure.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images