0 shots on target, 0 crosses, 0 tackles: Carrick’s persistence in picking this expensive flop could cost him his job



Despite having a man advantage for over 75 minutes, Manchester United ended up losing the 199th Manchester derby 0-1 to their noisy neighbours on Sunday.

Erling Haaland scored the winner in the second half to shock the Old Trafford crowd, but it should not have stood.

VAR got it horribly wrong and it almost seemed as though they balanced out the game after the referee’s call to show Phil Foden a straight red.

But while the Red Devils will be aggrieved with the outcome, Michael Carrick also deserves blame for his poor tactical and substitution calls.

Matheus Cunha should not have played the full 90 minutes

One of the biggest puzzles on the day was how Matheus Cunha survived for 90 minutes despite being abysmal throughout.

There was no alternative for Patrick Dorgu, so it makes sense for the Dane to stay on despite his poor display. But the Brazilian should have been subbed off at the end of the first half itself.

Statistic Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.11 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.03 Total shots 3 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 1 Distance covered 10.1 km Top speed 35.17 km/h Number of sprints 8 Running 1.42 km (14%) High-speed running 0.58 km (5.7%) Sprinting 0.12 km (1.2%) Touches 46 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 3 (2) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 13 Total carrying distance 192.1 m Carries 21 Progressive carries 2 Total progression 64.5 m Progressive carrying distance 31.5 m Longest progressive carry 11.3 m Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 3 (0) Accurate passes 23/28 (82%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 16/20 (80%) Passes in own half (acc.) 7/8 (88%) Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 9 (5) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0

match stats via sofascore

He has struggled in all games so far this season, and the same repeated itself in the derby. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers star managed 0 shots on target all game.

Not only that but the 27-year-old failed to find a teammate from all three of his crossing attempts (all stats via sofascore).

Matheus Cunha has been poor all season

The Brazil international did not impress without the ball either, failing to win a single tackle, while losing 44% of all duels.

He also gave away one foul and Carrick should have brought on Shea Lacey to replace the ineffective United No.10.

This false nine formation has not borne fruit at all this season and it is high time the head coach plays Benjamin Sesko up top on his own.

Otherwise, his position as head coach could be at risk, especially if results continue to elude the 20-time English league champions.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images