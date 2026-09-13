Home » 0 shots on target, 0 crosses, 0 tackles: Carrick’s persistence in picking this expensive flop could cost him his job

0 shots on target, 0 crosses, 0 tackles: Carrick’s persistence in picking this expensive flop could cost him his job

Matheus Cunha should be replaced by Benjamin Sesko as soon as possible

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Matheus Cunha


Despite having a man advantage for over 75 minutes, Manchester United ended up losing the 199th Manchester derby 0-1 to their noisy neighbours on Sunday.

Erling Haaland scored the winner in the second half to shock the Old Trafford crowd, but it should not have stood.

VAR got it horribly wrong and it almost seemed as though they balanced out the game after the referee’s call to show Phil Foden a straight red.

But while the Red Devils will be aggrieved with the outcome, Michael Carrick also deserves blame for his poor tactical and substitution calls.

Matheus Cunha should not have played the full 90 minutes

One of the biggest puzzles on the day was how Matheus Cunha survived for 90 minutes despite being abysmal throughout.

There was no alternative for Patrick Dorgu, so it makes sense for the Dane to stay on despite his poor display. But the Brazilian should have been subbed off at the end of the first half itself.

StatisticValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.11
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.03
Total shots3
Shots on target0
Shots blocked1
Distance covered10.1 km
Top speed35.17 km/h
Number of sprints8
Running1.42 km (14%)
High-speed running0.58 km (5.7%)
Sprinting0.12 km (1.2%)
Touches46
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)3 (2)
Was fouled2
Possession lost13
Total carrying distance192.1 m
Carries21
Progressive carries2
Total progression64.5 m
Progressive carrying distance31.5 m
Longest progressive carry11.3 m
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)3 (0)
Accurate passes23/28 (82%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)16/20 (80%)
Passes in own half (acc.)7/8 (88%)
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries1
Ground duels (won)9 (5)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0

match stats via sofascore

He has struggled in all games so far this season, and the same repeated itself in the derby. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers star managed 0 shots on target all game.

Not only that but the 27-year-old failed to find a teammate from all three of his crossing attempts (all stats via sofascore).

Matheus Cunha has been poor all season

The Brazil international did not impress without the ball either, failing to win a single tackle, while losing 44% of all duels.

He also gave away one foul and Carrick should have brought on Shea Lacey to replace the ineffective United No.10.

This false nine formation has not borne fruit at all this season and it is high time the head coach plays Benjamin Sesko up top on his own.

Otherwise, his position as head coach could be at risk, especially if results continue to elude the 20-time English league champions.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

1 comment

Anonymous 13/09/2026 - 20:53

Flop ? ha ha This site is a big a joke as Reddit fans

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