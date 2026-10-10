

Manchester United U18s returned from the international break with an away trip to Chelsea in the Premier League Cup.

The last time the two sides met was in the 2024 Premier League national final, which saw United win 2-1 to complete the treble.

New signing David Eze made his debut for United on the day, featuring off the bench.

First half

Manchester United took control of possession in the opening stages, but it was Chelsea’s Mathis Eboue who showed the first bit of quality in attack.

After running past two markers, Eboue raced into the box and was only stopped by a phenomenal challenge from Rafe McCormack.

Thirty seconds later, Eboue had the ball again, though, and hit the post as he tried to find the far right corner.

McCormack was the standout performer for United at the back, and his composure launched a counter-attack that led to a corner, which saw Jariyah Shah trouble the goal.

United worked well as a team throughout the half, and their high press proved a struggle for Chelsea to play through.

Forced turnovers high up the pitch saw chances in quick succession fall to Kai Rooney and Jaume Camacho, but neither could provide the breakthrough before the half-time whistle.

Second half

Early in the second half, Jay McEvoy saw his free-kick effort dip late and land on the top netting just over the bar.

At the other end, Heze Grimwade found the right side of the crossbar, sneaking his free-kick in past Hardy to give Chelsea the lead.

Just five minutes later, sensational play from Yuel Helafu saw the United right-back pick up the ball with his back to goal, turn and shift onto his left boot, and strike past the keeper from 20 yards.

In the 72nd minute, United were slow to deal with a bouncing ball near the halfway line, which allowed Gabriel Sambou to race in and steal the ball before running through and slotting low into the right corner.

United were quick to respond again, though; within minutes, Camacho pulled it back to 2-2. The Spaniard nutmegged the defender to run into the box and curled into the far corner.

The match came to an end with the score deadlocked at 2-2, which leaves United at the top of the group on goal difference heading into the last group stage match.

Match facts

United: Hardy, Helafu, McCormack, Laurie (Ngwashi 68), J. Watson, McEvoy, Shah (Eze 68), Brown, Camacho (Carrick 83), Dejonge-Seiros, (Ziro 77), Rooney (McLaughlin 77)

Unused subs: Z. Watson, O’Brien

Goals: Helafu 62, Camacho 76

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images