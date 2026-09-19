Manchester United Women denied at death after superb display against Arsenal

Manchester United were denied a superb victory at the Emirates Stadium as Smilla Holmberg’s 95th-minute equaliser rescued a 1-1 draw for Arsenal.

Julia Zigiotti Olme had given Eva Olid’s side a second-half lead, only for Holmberg to convert at the back post with virtually the final meaningful action. Even so, United’s first point under their new head coach represented an emphatic response to two difficult opening defeats.

United deliver the required response

The Red Devils arrived in north London under pressure following losses against London City Lionesses and Chelsea. Having conceded five goals in their previous fixture, another demanding afternoon appeared likely against Arsenal.

Olid’s players instead produced a disciplined, defiant performance. Phallon Tullis-Joyce started behind a defensive unit containing Maya Le Tissier, Dominique Janssen and Anna Sandberg, while Zigiotti Olme and Hinata Miyazawa provided protection in midfield.

Jess Park and Simi Awujo were also included, with Elisabeth Terland leading the line. United spent long periods without the ball but retained enough threat to stop Arsenal committing everybody forward without consequence.

First half

Arsenal made the brighter start and tested Tullis-Joyce through Lisa Baum. Mariona Caldentey then curled an effort narrowly wide as the hosts attempted to stretch United from both flanks.

Tullis-Joyce was required again shortly before half-time, producing a fine save to deny Stina Blackstenius’ header. The goalkeeper’s handling and positioning helped United survive Arsenal’s strongest spells.

However, the clearest United opening fell to Terland. The striker was denied twice in quick succession by Misa Rodríguez, offering an important warning that the visitors could create chances despite Arsenal controlling more of the possession.

Second half

The breakthrough arrived after a costly mistake from Georgia Stanway. Her attempted pass towards Steph Catley rolled into Zigiotti Olme’s path, leaving the United midfielder with an unexpected route to goal.

Zigiotti Olme kept her composure, moved around Catley and finished through Rodríguez’s legs. It was a clinical piece of punishment from a player alert enough to anticipate the error.

United then had to withstand sustained pressure. Tullis-Joyce saved well from Caitlin Foord, while Olid’s defenders repeatedly cleared dangerous deliveries and dealt with a succession of Arsenal set-pieces.

Rebecca Bernal replaced Awujo early in the second half, with Lea Schüller later coming on for Terland. Those changes gave United fresh legs as the match became an increasingly determined exercise in protecting their narrow advantage.

Late heartbreak

The resistance held until the fifth minute of added time. Leah Williamson sent a deep diagonal ball into the area and substitute Holmberg arrived at the back post to score, leaving United’s players on their knees after coming so close to victory.

The statistics recorded on BBC Sport underline the scale of the visitors’ defensive effort. Arsenal had 60 per cent possession, 17 attempts and 12 corners, compared with United’s four attempts and no corners.

United’s standout performers

Zigiotti Olme supplied the decisive attacking contribution and remained composed when Arsenal’s error presented the opportunity. Her finish ensured United’s work without the ball was rewarded rather than merely admirable.

Tullis-Joyce was equally important. Her saves from Blackstenius and Foord kept the Red Devils ahead, while Terland’s first-half openings showed that United carried a genuine counter-attacking threat.

Le Tissier, Janssen and Sandberg played central roles in a collective rearguard action. Although the late goal was painful, the organisation and commitment were a marked improvement from United’s opening two matches.

Olid will naturally be disappointed that her side could not survive the final delivery, but this was a valuable point and a performance upon which she can build. The task now is to retain that defensive resilience while finding a way to exert more control with the ball.

Final Thoughts

United earned their first point under Eva Olid.

Julia Zigiotti Olme scored the visitors’ goal.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce made several important saves.

Smilla Holmberg equalised in the 95th minute.

Featured image by Sarah Ray-Gain via Getty Images