Carrick can use Sabah CL clash to finally unleash £52m ace in the role INEOS always saw him starring in



Leny Yoro joining Manchester United over Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 was a transfer coup.

Everyone was convinced Los Blancos would sign the Frenchman, as not many teams stun Real Madrid in the transfer market.

However, the Red Devils won the race for the highly rated French centre-back.

At Lille, he looked good on the ball and controlled games from the back. He also read the game well, spotting danger and making essential interceptions.

Despite these unique traits, though, Yoro was a rough diamond who needed polishing. He was never going to be an instant hit, but United viewed the £52 million investment as one that would eventually pay off.

Yoro’s development is not going to plan

Two years on, unfortunately, Yoro is nowhere near taking up a key role in United’s central defence.

Surprisingly, despite having two capable right-backs in Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, Michael Carrick would rather play Yoro there instead.

Even when he gets minutes on the right, his game time remains frustratingly limited: zero minutes against Hull City, 16 against Ipswich, and six against Everton.

If Yoro is ever to prove his worth at United, he needs to play more. The talent is there, yet the opportunities seem hard to come by.

Man United need a defensive unit reshuffle

United’s defence has not been at its best either, and there are calls for Carrick to rethink his unit, with doubts surrounding the Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw back four.

Something needs to change about the Red Devils’ central defence, as they cannot seem to keep clean sheets and continue leaking goals.

Trust the young guns

Carrick should be bold with his choices. It is about time he trusted Yoro there, and Ayden Heaven too.

Yoro has not suddenly become a bad player; he remains the very talented, up-and-coming defender United signed. It is simply about helping him tap into his potential.

Look at Barcelona: their faith in Pau Cubarsí sees them play him even though he still has plenty to learn. Crucially, this trust lets him play with confidence and prove he can punch above his weight.

Yes, Yoro will make mistakes, but Carrick should let him make them and learn from them as he becomes the top defender he was tipped to be.

Perfect chance to audition

That said, if Maguire were to start ahead of Yoro in central defence against Sabah Baku, it would be baffling.

Should Carrick start Yoro in central defence for that game, he would give the young defender the chance to show his mettle there.

Opportunities like this, once in a while, should help him build confidence playing in central defence and slowly prove his case for a key role there.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

