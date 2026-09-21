United leading PL in surprise stat that highlights their poor luck this season

Manchester United failed to get back to winning ways against Fulham on Sunday, 20 September, succumbing to a 1-1 draw. The Red Devils were expected to hit a higher gear this season after an outstanding run under Michael Carrick last campaign, which helped them finish third in the Premier League.

The English giants bid farewell to Casemiro over the summer and signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba to replace the veteran Brazilian. The Belgian has been heavily involved, with Santos also getting chances, while Baleba is yet to make his debut after recently recovering from an ankle injury.

However, United’s start to the season has hardly lived up to expectations. The Red Devils endured a nightmare opening day of the campaign, losing 2-0 to Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

They appeared to have regained their mojo against Ipswich Town, securing a 5-2 victory, but have failed to pick up a win in the league since that game. A statistic has now emerged that suggests that Michael Carrick’s team have also been unlucky this season.

United have woodwork record

United have hit the woodwork a total of six times in the first five Premier League games this season, the most in the top tier of English football so far. Second on the list is Sunderland, who have hit the frame of the goal five times so far.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, and Crystal Palace have all hit the woodwork three times this campaign. Also on the list is Manchester City, who are leading the league table with five wins in five games. Enzo Maresca’s team have hit the frame of the goal twice this season.

Most Wordwork hits in the Premier League: 2026/27 Season

Rank Team Hit Woodwork 1 Manchester United 6 2 Sunderland 5 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 3 Nottingham Forest 3 3 Hull City 3 3 Crystal Palace 3 7 Bournemouth 2 7 Manchester City 2 7 Aston Villa 2 10 Brentford 1

Source: Premier League website

Meanwhile, Opta add that this is the most times the Red Devils have hit the woodwork after the first five games in the league since record keeping was initiated in the 2003/04 campaign.

Bruno Fernandes has hit the woodwork twice

Five United players have hit the woodwork on six different occasions this season. Bruno Fernandes has hit the frame of the goal twice so far, the joint-most in the Premier League alongside Sunderland’s Enzo Le Fee.

Bryan Mbeumo hit the woodwork against Ipswich Town last month, on Matchday two. However, it worked in his favour, as the ball spun over the line for United’s fifth goal of the 5-2 win.

Fernandes then hit the crossbar in the eighth minute in the following game against Everton, which they drew 2-2. Marcus Rashford hit the post late in the first half against Manchester City, while Kobbie Mainoo’s side-footed strike also struck the frame of the goal in the second half.

United ultimately went on to lose 1-0 against their bitter rivals, who played more than an hour with 10 men. The Red Devils’ record continued against Fulham on Sunday, when both Fernandes and Matheus Cunha hit the woodwork.

However, the Brazilian did catch a lucky break in the dying minutes of the game at Craven Cottage, when his shot was deflected into the back of the net to secure a vital point.

Final Thoughts

United have struggled in the final third this season, with Benjamin Sesko’s injury not helping matters at all. Michael Carrick is already feeling the heat at Old Trafford and he must get his forwards firing on all cylinders after the international break.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images