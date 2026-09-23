Omar Berrada releases statement as Man United announce record revenues for 2026

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has revealed that the club’s transfer strategy was driven by a need to be “financially sustainable”, as they announced record revenues and increased financial losses.

Financial results

In their latest reports, United have recorded revenue of £677.6 million for the fiscal year, up from the previous record of £666.5 million in 2025.

However, the Red Devils have posted a pre-tax loss of £43 million, significantly higher than the £33 million loss in the previous year.

United have also disclosed an operating profit of £22.6 million, having recorded a loss of £18.4 million the previous year. This improvement is attributed to “the benefits of operating cost and headcount reductions previously implemented, combined with improved Premier League performance.”

EBITDA rose by 18.4%, though fourth-quarter revenue and EBITDA fell from £164.1 million and £37.5 million to £157.5 million and £28.9 million, respectively.

Borrowing increased by £95 million to a total of £583 million.

Among the expenditures for the fiscal year was £8.2 million paid to sacked head coach Ruben Amorim and his backroom staff. United also paid off around £150 million from a revolving credit facility between March and June.

Michael Carrick’s side forked out £63.5 million for recently acquired land for the construction of a new stadium.

Berrada’s statement

Berrada said in a statement, “This shows the direct impact of the work we have been doing over the past two years.”

“It also proves Manchester United’s enduring popularity and commercial strength. While these results confirm that we are on the right trajectory, we will continue to take a disciplined approach to ensure our finances remain sustainable.”

“With that financial sustainability in mind, we have strengthened both our men’s and women’s teams during the summer window and our men’s team has seen the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford.”

He added, “Our other main area of focus is our plan to develop a new 100,000 seater stadium. We have now completed the major milestone of securing the land which will form part of the proposed location of the new stadium.”

United are next in action on 10 October when they host bottom-of-the-table Tottenham Hotspur.

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