Bruno Fernandes: Jorge Jesus explains major reason for United star’s recent struggles

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has endured a difficult start to the new campaign, raising questions about his future. The Portuguese wizard was outstanding last season, playing a starring role in the club’s third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Fernandes also broke the record for most assists in a single campaign in the English top flight, setting up 21 goals. His performances earned him several personal accolades at the end of the season, including the Premier League Player of the Season and FWA Player of the Year awards.

The 31-year-old also picked up a record fifth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, highlighting his importance to the Red Devils. The player’s contract expires in less than a year, although the English giants have the option of an additional 12 months.

Recent reports have suggested that United are already in talks to tie their mercurial captain down to a new deal. However, the Red Devils’ poor start to the new season has put further spotlight on Fernandes’ future.

Fernandes’ mixed start to the new season

Fernandes joined pre-season late owing to his involvement at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but was in the starting XI for the season opener against Hull City. Unfortunately, he failed to make a mark as United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the MKM Stadium.

The Portuguese, however, made amends in the following game, registering a hat-trick and setting up Bryan Mbeumo to score another in a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town. Fernandes had an off day against Everton in the third game of the season, in which the Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, the United skipper was back on the scoresheet the following game, helping his team pick up a 4-0 win over Sabah in the Champions League. Unfortunately, the player could not register a goal or an assist in the next four games, with the Red Devils losing two and drawing two in that period.

The English giants currently sit 12th in the Premier League table after five games, already 10 points behind leaders Manchester City. Michael Carrick’s team have also exited the EFL Cup in the third round following a 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has not been in his element in recent games, and Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus has now revealed a surprise reason for the player’s struggles.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 3 1 - - 450' UEFA Champions League 1 1 1 - - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 17' Total 7 6 4 1 - - 557'

United skipper was playing through pain

Speaking to the press, as cited by Mais Futebol, Portugal manager Jorge Jesus said that Fernandes has been playing with an injury for the past three games for United. He said: “Bruno has come in with an injury from his time at Manchester United.”

“He told me he’s been playing through the pain for the last three matches, which is hampering him. That was one of the factors that prevented him from performing at his usual level.”

Jesus went on to reveal that the Red Devils skipper will be rested for the upcoming game against Norway on Sunday, adding: “I know him inside out; I’ve coached him before. I’d rather not take any risks with Bruno and have him fully fit to play against Denmark.”

Final Thoughts

United will hope that Fernandes can return from international duty without aggravating whatever injury he is nursing. Jesus’ decision to rest the Portuguese maestro, as such, will please supporters.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images