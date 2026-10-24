Barcelona supporters have called for Marcus Rashford to return from Manchester United after watching former Newcastle star Anthony Gordon struggling in the Blaugrana shirt.

Barcelona chose Gordon after Rashford’s successful loan

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan in July 2025, with the agreement giving the Spanish club an option to buy him permanently from United. He remained at Camp Nou until 30 June 2026.

Barcelona declined the €30 million option after choosing Gordon for the left-wing role. Gordon arrived from Newcastle United in a £69.3 million deal including add-ons and signed a contract running until 2031.

Rashford was subsequently reintegrated into head coach Michael Carrick’s United squad in August, giving him another opportunity at his boyhood club. His return also left him on course for a landmark United career achievement as he approaches Ronny Johnsen and Bill Foulkes’ record of 35 matches in the Champions League (European Cup).

PSG defeat sparks Rashford calls before El Clasico

Gordon had a difficult evening against Achraf Hakimi as Barcelona lost 4-2 away to PSG on Tuesday. Supporters compared the England internationals and criticised the former Newcastle winger (via The Sun).

One fan wrote: “I miss when I still had a reliable left winger in my team. Now I’m stuck with the English Garnacho.”

Another argued that Rashford remained the better option, while a third highlighted his crossing, set-piece delivery and threat on the counterattack. The criticism comes despite Gordon recording two goals and five assists across his opening 11 appearances for Barcelona.

The defeat ended an 11-match winning run for head coach Hansi Flick’s side. Barcelona now host Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday, when victory would move them nine points clear of their rivals.

Rashford, meanwhile, is managing a hip issue ahead of United’s meeting with Bournemouth.

From United’s academy to loans at Villa and Barcelona

Rashford moved from Fletcher Moss Rangers into Manchester United’s academy when he was seven. He scored twice on his senior debut against Midtjylland in February 2016 before repeating the feat on his Premier League debut against Arsenal three days later.

By October 2026, the forward had made 433 appearances and scored 138 goals for United. His honours with the club include two FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and the Community Shield.

Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan in February 2025 and contributed four goals and five assists in 17 appearances. His subsequent season at Barcelona produced 14 goals and 14 assists from 49 games, along with La Liga and Spanish Super Cup winners’ medals.

Barcelona’s commitment to Gordon makes an immediate reunion with Rashford highly unlikely, regardless of the online reaction. Gordon now has a swift opportunity to answer his critics against Real Madrid, while Rashford’s priority is returning to full fitness for United.

Final Thoughts

Some Barcelona supporters have called for Rashford to return after Gordon’s display against PSG.

Gordon has two goals and five assists in 11 appearances despite the latest criticism.

Barcelona face Real Madrid on Sunday after their 11-match winning run ended.

Rashford is managing a hip issue ahead of United’s meeting with Bournemouth.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images