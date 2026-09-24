48-yo national team manager says his ambition is to coach Man United

Manchester United have made a disastrous start under Michael Carrick, recording their joint-lowest points tally after five games of a Premier League season.

Regardless, United are not looking to make any major changes to their coaching staff at this point, with Carrick expected to lead the Red Devils after the international break in October.

Should INEOS decide to go in the other direction, they certainly would have no shortage of options. One manager has made it clear that his dream is to be at United.

Benni McCarthy’s aspiration is to coach Manchester United

Benni McCarthy was a first-team striker coach at Manchester United during Erik ten Hag’s reign.

After two years at United, the former Porto striker left the club in the summer of 2024 so he could return to being a head coach. McCarthy is now the manager of the Kenya national team.

He has been at the helm of the Harambee Stars for 18 months but is still dealing with work permit issues. In a recent interview, he said he fears the row could damage his hopes of one day coaching United.

McCarthy told Kenyan media (via The Sun): “I am very worried, because I don’t ever want that to be the stumbling block from getting the job one day of becoming a Man United coach.

“That is my aspiration, my ambition. I don’t ever want [the work permit issue] to be the reason why I never make that dream come true, because of what I did when I was in Kenya.

“When I worked here, and didn’t have my work permit to do it.

“If people go back in the records and they see I worked illegally in a country, they would say: ‘Why would we want to have him?’”

Antonio Conte on Manchester United radar

McCarthy, 48, is doing well as Kenya’s manager but he has a long way to go before being considered for a head coach role at United.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy suggest Antonio Conte is in pole position to become the Red Devils boss should INEOS sack Michael Carrick.

The former Chelsea and Napoli manager is without a club and is thought to be open to leading the Old Trafford project.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images