Home » Man United tap into INEOS connection to set up friendly match during international break

Man United tap into INEOS connection to set up friendly match during international break

The Red Devils will face sister club FC Lausanne-Sport in Manchester

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Old Trafford

Manchester United are reportedly set to face Swiss-based outfit FC Lausanne-Sport in a friendly during the ongoing international break.

Developing relationship

The promise made when INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe seized operational control of United in February 2024 was that the club would become the beating heart of the petrochemicals giant’s club network.

In addition to co-owning United with the Glazers, Ratcliffe also controls Ligue 1 side OGC Nice and Swiss club FC Lausanne-Sport.

In recent months, greater levels of engagement have been evident between United and FC Lausanne-Sport, especially at youth level.

In October 2024, Habeeb Ogunneye, Jack Kingdon and Ethan Williams travelled to Switzerland to train with the Swiss Super League team.

During the January window this year, Sekou Kone was sent out on loan to FC Lausanne-Sport. He featured for 134 minutes across five matches prior to an injury that brought his season to a premature conclusion.

United sent Kone back to FC Lausanne-Sport during the summer on a season-long loan transfer. He has featured heavily for Luka Elsner’s side, who currently sit at the bottom of the league standings.

International break plan

Blick [via SportWitness] report that Elsner and his players will face United before the international break ends.

“The last-place team will first spend a week in Switzerland and then fly to Manchester to face a Manchester United youth team.”

“The squad could be bolstered by players from the first team who are not away with their national teams.”

“The goal of the trip: to strengthen ties with the partner club in England.”

Much like United, the remaining INEOS-owned clubs, Nice and FC Lausanne-Sport, have managed only one league win each to this point in the campaign.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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