Home » Eva Olid’s Manchester United Women continue renaissance with gritty 2-1 win over West Ham

Eva Olid’s Manchester United Women continue renaissance with gritty 2-1 win over West Ham

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Anna Sandberg

Manchester United Women secured their second win of the week and first in the league this season, as they defeated West Ham United 2-1 at the Progress with Unity Stadium.

First half

United got off to the perfect start when Norwegian striker Elisabeth Terland headed in Anna Sandberg’s corner after nine minutes.

Hanna Lundkvist was the next to challenge the Hammers’ goal, but her effort was eventually dealt with by the keeper.

Ella Toone was next to test Picaud-Inconnu in the visitors’ goal after running free in the middle of the pitch, but her long-distance effort was stopped.

Lundkvist almost scored again just before the end of the half when her header was terrifically deflected over the crossbar.

Second half

Medina has started her career in Manchester wonderfully, and she was inches from scoring her first goal after just 30 seconds of the restart, but her effort crashed against the crossbar.

Jess Park continued to pile on United’s pressure, but her volleyed strike went just wide.

Estelle Cascarino had her side’s first effort on target when her long-distance strike was well stopped by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Medina finally got her reward when she cut inside and rifled the ball into the top corner to give United a cushion.

Rebeca Bernal scored two goals in the Players’ Cup during the week and almost added her third for the club, but her effort was well blocked. Lundkvist also had a shot well stopped by the Hammers’ defence.

Viviane Asseyi added a late consolation goal for West Ham from the penalty spot in the 92nd minute, but United held on for the win.

The Red Devils are now up to ninth in the table but are still five points from the Champions League spots.

Eva Olid’s side will next be in action away to Durham on Wednesday night in the Players’ Cup.
featured image

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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