Gary Neville names two South Americans as Manchester United’s worst signings since 2013

Gary Neville has named Antony as Manchester United’s worst signing since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

The former United captain ultimately selected the Brazilian ahead of Angel Di Maria, with The Athletic FC via Metro detailing his assessment of the club’s recruitment over the past 13 years.

United’s post-Ferguson recruitment record

United have conducted extensive transfer business while trying to return to the heights reached under Ferguson, who ended his celebrated managerial reign in 2013.

Neville believes very few arrivals during the subsequent period can be considered unequivocal successes. He identified Bruno Fernandes as the outstanding exception, arguing that the midfielder is worth more now than when United bought him.

The former right-back remains an outspoken observer of events at Old Trafford. TPP recently covered Neville’s fierce criticism of United following their 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Why Neville chose Antony over Di Maria

Di Maria was Neville’s first thought when he was asked to identify the club’s worst signing of the post-Ferguson period.

Neville told The Athletic FC: “Di Maria was a bad one and I was so excited about him, by the way. I thought that was an amazing signing.”

He added: “Can get from box to box, he’s quick, quality and then obviously he just didn’t adapt, didn’t settle. All those reasons. That was a bad one.”

Marouane Fellaini was also suggested, but Neville rejected his inclusion because the Belgian gave everything during his time at the club and did not command the same level of expenditure.

Cost ultimately pushed Antony to the top of Neville’s list. He said: “When you’re looking at massive outlays, Antony. This is not a criticism of the boy, it’s reflective of United that they paid that money for him after panicking.”

Neville concluded: “I would say Antony and Di Maria. I’d have to say Antony.”

Antony and Di Maria’s Old Trafford returns

Antony cost United £82 million but scored only 12 times in 96 appearances while operating predominantly from the right flank.

Di Maria arrived from Real Madrid in 2014 for just under £60 million amid considerable excitement. The Argentina international registered four goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

His stay lasted only one season before he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, making his expensive and short-lived spell one of the clearest symbols of United’s recruitment problems during the era Neville was assessing.

Neville was more encouraged by the club’s 2025 intake. He believes Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens have settled, while Benjamin Sesko could yet do the same.

He described that group as the first recruitment cycle for a United manager that has appeared to work since Ferguson’s departure, offering a more positive contrast to the Antony and Di Maria deals.

Final Thoughts

Neville selected Antony as United’s worst post-Ferguson signing.

Angel Di Maria was the other leading candidate.

Antony cost £82 million and scored 12 goals in 96 games.

Neville praised the impact of several 2025 arrivals.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images