“Important for me to be close to my family”: Ex-Man United ace explains decision to rip up contract

German outfit Wolfsburg have made a major announcement involving former Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Announcement

Wolfsburg have announced that Eriksen’s time at the club has come to an end, with both parties mutually agreeing to a contract termination.

Eriksen joined Wolfsburg in September 2025 following his departure from United as a free agent.

He made 34 appearances for Wolfsburg, recording three goals and 10 assists. However, his contributions could not help them survive relegation from the Bundesliga.

Eriksen then endured a horror scare in June when he collapsed on the pitch while playing for Denmark against Ukraine. He has not featured in a competitive match since.

Wolfsburg Managing Director Sport Dieter Hecking said, “For us, it was clear that the decision about his future had to be Christian’s. We wanted to give him that freedom in this particular situation and have now agreed to his request to terminate the contract.”

“He has already experienced and achieved a great deal during his extraordinary career. That makes it all the more remarkable how approachable and down-to-earth we came to know him at VfL.”

“Despite his short time here, he has left a lasting impression on his teammates, our staff and the fans. We would like to thank Christian and wish him and his family all the very best.”

Eriksen’s statement

Eriksen stated, “At the moment, it is important for me to be close to my family in Denmark. I’m pleased that we were able to find a solution together.”

“My time in Wolfsburg was marked by many highs and lows. I know that the club is now in good hands as it aims to make its way back to the Bundesliga, and I am convinced that a successful future lies ahead for VfL.”

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported me during my time at VfL and in Wolfsburg. It was a great pleasure for me to play for you, and I will look back fondly on this period.”

Eriksen spent three seasons at United between 2022 and 2025, having arrived as a free agent from Premier League rivals Brentford.

He debuted on 7 August 2022 during a loss to Brighton and wasted no time in establishing himself as a key player, often partnering Casemiro in Manchester United’s engine room.

The Dane made more than 100 appearances for United.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images