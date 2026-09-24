“They see me as…”: Cristiano Ronaldo explains real reason he didn’t retire from Portugal duty

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he opted not to finish his international career this summer. The Al-Nassr superstar, who has scored 979 career goals, was recently included in new Portugal manager Jorge Jesus’ squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games.

It has already been confirmed that the 41-year-old will start Thursday’s game against Wales at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. There has been some speculation that the Portuguese forward could end his international career this week at the home ground of his boyhood club, Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Ronaldo has the record for most international goals in his career, having found the back of the net 146 times in 233 games for Portugal. He was part of the Portugal team that lost 1-0 to Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo Stats: 2026 FIFA World Cup

Matchday Date Opponent Result Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Group K 17/06/26 DR Congo 1:1 - - - - 90' Group K 23/06/26 Uzbekistan 0:5 2 - - - 90' Group K 28/06/26 Colombia 0:0 - - - - 90' Round of 32 03/07/26 Croatia 1:2 1 - - - 81' Round of 16 07/07/26 Spain 1:0 - - - - 90'

The Portuguese forward has now revealed that he did consider retirement at the end of the tournament and explained why he decided to continue with the national team.

Ronaldo considered retirement this summer

When asked if he contemplated international retirement after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo said (via ESPN): “Yes I did. Of course, I’m always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also. I’m a thinker. You have to think. This is why you see me here now. It means I will continue.”

“I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I’m not doing anything here.”

“I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football. This is a new young generation. But for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games.”

Ex-United ace unperturbed by critics

Portuguese news outlet A BOLA recently ran a poll asking readers to select their preferred XI ahead of the Wales games, and Ronaldo failed to make the cut. The Portuguese superstar went on to aim a dig at his critics, adding: “I said it quite often at home with my friends.”

“I’ve been playing football for so many years, I have been welcome almost everywhere, apart from a few exceptions. I feel the Portuguese fans like me, but I do understand that some TV channels want to criticise me — they’ve tried to kill me, but only with a shotgun.”

“They are dying for me not to come to the national team anymore, but I can still move away from it. Anyway, I am used to it. For over 20 years I have been doing this, but my memories are with people who love me.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also insisted that he wants to continue being an example for the younger generation, concluding: “I know why young kids love Cristiano, because they see me as an example, and I will continue to do that.”

“Even when I am retired… in 10 years. I’m happy with myself. It doesn’t matter if I play tomorrow, if I rest the next game, for me the most important thing is that I feel good.”

Final Thoughts

Ronaldo’s longevity has been exemplary for athletes all over the world, regardless of the sport they pursue. While the Portuguese forward has displayed some signs of decline, one assumes he may only consider retirement once he reaches the fabled 1,000-goal mark.

Featured image by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images