Wayne Rooney names the only condition for a return to coaching

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has opened up about a possible return to football management. The former English striker was one of the most feared forwards in the world during his playing career.

Wazza won a host of trophies with the Red Devils, including the Premier League and the Champions League, and finished as the club’s record goalscorer. The Englishman left United in the summer of 2017 to return to Everton, before short spells with D.C. United and Derby County.

Rooney started his managerial career with the Rams, but endured a disastrous stint. His fortunes on the sidelines failed to improve during further stints with D.C. United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

Wazza left the Devon-based club at the end of 2024 and has not returned to football management since. The Englishman has focused on building his career in the media in recent times, working on various projects including BBC’s podcast titled The Wayne Rooney Show. He has now opened up about his future plans in a recent interview.

Wayne Rooney: Managerial Career Stats

Club From To Played Won Drawn Lost Win % Derby County 14 November 2020 26 June 2022 85 24 22 39 28.2% D.C. United 31 July 2022 7 October 2023 53 14 14 25 26.4% Birmingham City 11 October 2023 2 January 2024 15 2 4 9 13.3% Plymouth Argyle 25 May 2024 31 December 2024 25 5 6 14 20.0% Total - - 178 45 46 87 25.3%

Rooney would only return to coaching for Everton or United

Speaking on Virgin Radio, as cited by The Sun, Rooney revealed that he would only consider a return to management if his former clubs Everton or United came calling. Speaking to host Chris Evans, Wazza said: “I doubt it, again I know I’ve done four difficult jobs.”

“The only way I’d go back in any capacity would be Everton or Manchester United. But that’s very unlikely.”

When Evans asked him which of the two clubs he would prefer to take charge at, the former English striker responded: “The one that comes first!”

Rooney happy in his current role

Rooney also went on to state that his new job as a pundit gives him purpose. He continued: “I’m not doing it for money I’m doing it for a purpose rather than just being at the house all day.”

“There’s a possibility I’ll never manage again moving forward. I think you know as a player when your career is going to end and you can prepare for that.”

“So the next stage in management for instance you don’t know whether you’ll be there a year, two years, 10 years or three months. I’m enjoying Match of the Day and it’s time to learn and get better at what I’m doing.”

Rooney has regularly appeared on Match of the Day and The Overlap, among others.

Final Thoughts

As a player, Rooney was extremely gifted on the ball but also displayed a tenacious, relentless side that endeared him to fans. Those attributes could have worked in his favour in his managerial career as well, and while things have not worked out so far, one can never say never.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images