What Man United must pay as Serie A giants make major transfer decision on key INEOS target

One midfielder many thought Manchester United would sign was Manu Koné.

Heading into last summer, it was the worst-kept secret in football that United would overhaul their midfield.

There was a need to find a Casemiro replacement, while also finding strong partners for Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo in the centre of the park.

Aurélien Tchouaméni was one of the Red Devils’ dream targets, but when a move for him proved tricky, it was suggested that the 20-time English champions turn to his compatriot, Koné.

A top midfield target

Koné was one of Europe’s top midfield performers last season, and he then went on to perfectly replace Tchouaméni in France’s engine room, dropping masterclasses at the World Cup, further opening many eyes to his brilliance.

He was then heavily tipped to leave Roma, with United as his likeliest destination.

However, United ended up signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, signings that blocked a potential move for the 25-year-old.

He therefore stayed, and has made a strong start to the season with a 7.3 rating from five Serie A appearances and two goals.

What is needed to prise Koné away from the Stadio Olimpico

Roma know his stay was down to fortune, and it is only a matter of time before another top club presses hard to land him.

Fresh enquiries are anticipated, with Gazzetta dello Sport now claiming: “While last summer, the Giallorossi repelled Chelsea’s bid for nearly €60 million (and even before that, Atlético Madrid’s bid for €45 million plus bonuses), now they’re looking at €100 million. Crazy? Not so much.”

While Koné was an exciting target for INEOS, such a hefty asking price makes a return unlikely.

But never say never; he could yet prove too good for the 20-time English champions to ignore, forcing them to reconsider their plans and splash the cash to bring him to M16.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Kone was among Man United’s top midfield targets

⚠️ A swoop now looks unlikely after United’s successful midfield rebuild

TPP view

Kone is one of Europe’s most exciting midfield talents, and Roma were always set to demand a fortune for their prized asset if they kept him last summer.

Featured image Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

