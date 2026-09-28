Home » “Who knows?”: Man United legend keeps door ajar for sensational return to management

“Who knows?”: Man United legend keeps door ajar for sensational return to management

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Roy Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hinted that he may be interested in a career change.

United

The Irishman joined the Red Devils from Nottingham Forest in 1993.

He became club captain in 1997 after the departure of Eric Cantona and continued in the role until his departure in 2005.

Keane won seven league titles, four FA Cups, and a Champions League during his time at Old Trafford.

He played for Celtic briefly after leaving Old Trafford but retired in 2006. He played a total of 480 times for United, scoring 51 goals.

Post-playing career

The midfielder went into management after his playing days were over, managing Sunderland and Ipswich Town from 2006 to 2011.

He also worked as an assistant manager with the Republic of Ireland national team and Aston Villa.

Keane has more recently worked as a pundit for numerous companies, but most famously for Sky Sports.

Recent comments

Whilst speaking on Sky Sports’ A-Z feature (via The Manchester Evening News), he raised the prospect of a career change.

The Irishman claimed, “strangely enough, at weekends when I’m watching games, there are teams I watch and you go, ‘I think I could go in there and do a job.'”

He did admit that it is a feeling that he only really gets at the weekend, but it disappears at the start of the week.

Keane explained, “all these managers driving up and down the motorways and stresses. But yeah, I do. I think there’s always something there. The pilot light is still on for something. If someone gave me a phone call and told you, you know what? Who knows? It’s going to be unlikely.”

The 55-year-old has admitted that there have been opportunities to return to management over the years, but he has always found a reason to stick to punditry.

He explained, “but the reality is then, and I’ve had opportunities the last few years, but then there’s contracts and staff issues and you go, ‘Really?’ And sometimes you go, ‘Stick to what you’re doing.'”

Featured Image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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