Manchester United’s former players tend to have varying degrees of success when they leave Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay

One player who has certainly not looked back is Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay.

The midfielder had a minor heart procedure last month but returned to training on grass on 26th September.

The United academy graduate played 255 times for the Red Devils, scoring 29 goals since making his debut in 2017.

The 29-year-old has spent the last two years at Napoli, winning the league title in 2025 and being named the best player in Italy.

He has played 82 times for the southern Italians and scored 27 goals in all competitions.

Renewal problems

Nonetheless, his future at Napoli is not as clear-cut as it once seemed.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport has reported that, “negotiations with his agents had been underway for months. There is a mutual desire to continue working together, but an agreement still needs to be reached.”

The paper also adds that, “over the summer, the gap between the parties was not particularly narrow – quite the opposite, in fact.”

McTominay is said to want an extension to 2030 with a salary of €8-9 million per season. This is a figure which is too much for Gli Azzurri to accept.

Commenting on the renewal deal last month, sporting director Giovanni Manna stated, “it’s not easy, but we’re trying.”

There has been a natural pause in negotiations owing to his health concerns, but now he is on the cusp of a return to action, talks are expected to ramp up once more.

The newspaper concludes, “as for the contract renewal, the parties will meet again to discuss it. One thing is certain: the mutual desire remains unchanged – the player is happy in Naples and the club would like to secure his future, but under certain conditions. They will need to find some common ground. There is still a little time left.”

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