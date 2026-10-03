Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce spoke to the club media ahead of the crucial match against Liverpool later today.

The American was reminded that this is her fourth year at United and she was surprised by how long she has been at the club.

She said, “wow, I can’t believe it’s been four. I haven’t even clocked that! It’s been special to see the journey of all the players. I think that’s really been the most special part — the amount of players I’ve met along the way. I’ve met so many incredible people and staff members, too.”

Tullis-Joyce pinpointed playing in the Champions League last year and facing Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena as a particularly memorable moment for her so far.

What Eva Olid demands

The USA international also opened up on what new coach Eva Olid expects from her goalkeepers.

She explained, “Eva’s come in very strong. I just want to say thank you to Mark (Skinner) for having brought me in here, too. I have the utmost respect for him and the time that we’ve spent together. Then Eva came in, and I’ve just been trying to be a sponge — absorb her style of play and absorb what she wants from her goalkeepers. Of course, she wants the shot-stopper, she wants the person coming out for crosses, she wants that dominant presence.”

Nonetheless, Olid also wants a keeper who is “equally dominant presence with the ball at your feet, giving that communication to your defenders and trying to find the free player.”

Liverpool match

Looking ahead to the match later this afternoon against Liverpool, Tullis-Joyce asserted, “battle the Reds! I feel like that’s definitely an intense one that I’ve been a part of, especially these four seasons.”

She continued, “it’s always been a big game against Liverpool, so I’m looking forward to that one. We met them in pre-season, so we’ve got to get them back this time in the season.”

Speaking on the upcoming international fixtures for the United States of America, she added, “every time that I’m added to camp, it’s a huge honour with the national team. We’ve got Spain twice in the friendlies, so I think that’ll be a big step for us, especially going into qualifiers.”

Nonetheless, she feels prepared for this challenge as she explained, “but I think all of us around in the locker room, whenever it’s international break, the locker room’s empty because we have so many star-quality players.”

The match against Liverpool will kick off at 13:30 BST later today.

Featured image Ric Tapia via Getty Images