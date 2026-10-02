Manchester United Women have been steadily improving lately.

Season so far

They originally struggled when Eva Olid came in as manager, failing to win any of their pre-season matches.

The Red Devils also lost their first two games of the season against London City Lionesses and Chelsea.

Nonetheless, they have roared back since drawing an impressive match against Arsenal and winning three on the spin, including a 10-1 demolition of Sheffield United.

The latest victory was a 5-1 thrashing of Durham in the Players’ Cup.

New recruit

The club’s website reports that, “Manchester United can confirm that Jose Herrera has joined as assistant head coach for Manchester United Women.”

The article adds, “Herrera will now work alongside Gavin Beith and Dan Bale supporting Eva Olid.”

This means that Scott Rogers will leave the role of assistant manager, having only been appointed in 2025.

Herrera has a strong professional background in Spain as a head coach and will certainly bring a lot of know-how to the role.

United’s site describes him as a “talented young coach, who began his career at the age of 16 and holds a UEFA Pro Licence.”

Welcome to the United family, Jose 👋❤️ Jose Herrera has joined Eva Olid’s coaching staff as an assistant head coach 🤝 🗞️ https://t.co/gEzn6eCo88 pic.twitter.com/Jypgucv9Pj — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 1, 2026

The 36-year-old worked as Málaga CF Femenino head coach in 2019 before leaving for Granada in 2020.

He then spent three seasons at UD Tenerife until 2024. He was originally an assistant but became head coach of the side in 2023.

In the 2024-2025 season, he took the chance to manage abroad and worked as Al-Hilal Women’s team head coach.

Herrera took over the role of Atletico Madrid women manager in January this year and got his team to the final of La Copa de la Reina, but they lost 1-3 to eventual champions FC Barcelona.

He also lost 0-5 on aggregate to Manchester United last year in the last 16 of the Champions League.

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