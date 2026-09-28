“She deserves all the good things”: Eva Olid showers praise on Man United starlet after another important win

Manchester United Women defeated West Ham United in a 2-1 win at the Progress with Unity Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Eva Olid

The Spanish coach will be delighted with her second consecutive win and third strong performance in just over a week.

Speaking to the club’s media after the game, she lavished praise on new signing Andrea Medina, who scored her first goal for the club during the victory.

Olid said, “when you come from another country, and I include myself – I’m here in the UK five years already, but my first three months I remember were difficult. And she’s so happy from the first day and giving energy in the morning.”

The coach added, “what you see on the pitch is the same off the pitch and I’m so happy for her because she’s such a nice person, [such a] good person. She deserves all the good things that are happening to her.”

Medina has played further forward on the wing rather than at left back in recent matches, and Olid offered an explanation as to why.

The Spanish coach claimed, “when we play opposition that the full-backs go high, I think it’s good to have a kind of winger that can defend those runs too. But at the same time, I think that she has a lot to give in attack, not just crosses, in terms of coming inside, finishing and assists. I think she’s showing these last [few] games that she’s not just a defender. She can defend but she can give a lot in the final third.”

Olid also claimed that, little by little, she is seeing her style being implemented better by the players and that they are creating more chances.

Nonetheless, she still feels her side can improve at finishing chances and breaking the lines more.

Maya Le Tissier and Andrea Medina

United captain Maya Le Tissier also spoke to the club’s media and asserted that her side are getting better and better as the season progresses.

She explained, “yeah, of course. We’ve been starting to build some good momentum the past couple games. So, yeah, to obviously come out and win the game. Um, yeah, it’s pretty sad to be fair, obviously knowing that we conceded the pen, but yeah, they didn’t really have any chances apart from that. So, yeah, a good day.”

Le Tissier also showered her new teammate Medina with praise and stated, she’s been “so good. I didn’t think she’d be playing left wing when we signed her, but, uh, yeah, we’ve got a new position for her. I love playing with Medie. You know, she’s so aggressive in the tackle. She’s just a great person to have on the team.

So yeah, great signing. Made some great performances as well where we’ve needed her.”

The captain admitted that there has been a lot of scrutiny on the team, but they are finally living up to this pressure.

Medina also thanked the fans and said she loved the team she was playing for at the moment, as she picked up another player of the match award.

Smartframe Andrea Medina