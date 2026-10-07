Sir Alex Ferguson’s decision to take charge of Manchester United in 1986 would go on to transform the club’s fortunes. The fiery Scot arrived at a club in turmoil and eventually transformed them into world beaters.

Sir Alex invested in the Red Devils’ tradition of promoting youth, all the while building and rebuilding several trophy-winning teams during his 26-year tenure. United’s dominance in England under his tutelage was unparalleled; the club never finished outside the top three in the Premier League era under him.

The legendary manager won everything on offer during his tenure, including a historic treble in 1999. It is a testament to Sir Alex’s abilities that the Red Devils have failed to win the league or the Champions League since his retirement in 2013.

However, things could have been entirely different, as the Scot was reportedly offered the chance to take charge of Arsenal before he arrived at Old Trafford.

Arsenal wanted Sir Alex

Speaking to the Mirror, Arsenal icon Charlie Nicholas revealed that Sir Alex was offered the Arsenal job during the 1986 FIFA World Cup, when he was in charge of Scotland. He said: “It seemed like everybody was going in a transfer merry go round. There was Fergie, Walter Smith and Graeme Souness.”

“Fergie got offered the Arsenal job and on the same day Graeme got offered Rangers and took Walter to be his assistant. The coaches were all looking after themselves and I remember one night we all went to dinner.”

“Fergie said to me: ‘I want to take you for a glass of wine. I need to speak to you about something.’ We had a stroll out outside the camp and he said: ‘Tell me about Arsenal.’ So I told him. I said: ‘Great club, it just needs shaking up.’ I said, we’ve never managed to get with some top players there. We’ve just never got a team gel. The ingredients are all there, but we are missing a heartbeat.”

“And he says they’ve made the contract. I was like: ‘Oh, I said, no disrespect, but that would be fantastic.’ I think it’d be wonderful news for me. And it’d be wonderful news for the Arsenal.”

“I said that that would be magnificent. So, what what’s the situation? He says: ‘Well, there is a couple other clubs and interested in, but I spoke to Arsenal and was very, very impressed by them.’ I said they they would let you go on with your job, Alex. They would let you control the dressing room, and that’s where we needed control.”

Sir Alex Ferguson Managerial Stats

Team From To Record Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % East Stirlingshire June 1974 October 1974 17 9 2 6 52.9 St Mirren October 1974 May 1978 169 74 41 54 43.8 Aberdeen June 1978 6 November 1986 459 272 105 82 59.3 Scotland 1 October 1985 30 June 1986 10 3 4 3 30.0 Manchester United 6 November 1986 19 May 2013 1,500 895 338 267 59.7 Total — 2,155 1,253 490 412 58.1

Sir Alex chose United

Nicholas went on to explain why Sir Alex had turned down Arsenal for United. He continued: “And then the very following day, I think I remember, I think there was twenty four of us in in players’ group, and Archie Knox would take eight to dinner. Walter Smith would take another eight to dinner, and Fergie would take this eight to dinner.”

“And again, I’m in with Fergie, and he said: ‘I want a quick word.’ He said: ‘have to tell you, because I know your passion for the Arsenal is there. I’ve just accepted a Manchester United job’.”

“Absolutely gutted. I thought, man, I thought, you know what? I can understand where you’re coming from with the Man U thing. I thought we were in a position to get success quicker. But he’d given his word.”

Final Thoughts

Sir Alex’s legacy was marked by consistency, success and a belief in youth, and he continues to be one of the most influential figures in the club’s history. The fact that the legendary manager turned down Arsenal to take charge of United during a tough time will further endear him to fans.

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