Sir David Beckham in talks with Netflix to appear in new show

Manchester United has been home to many superstars in its rich and illustrious history, perhaps none more so than Sir David Beckham, whose celebrity status has continued to rise since hanging up his boots in 2013.

After leaving United for Real Madrid in the summer of 2003, Beckham went on to play for LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in a glittering career that spanned almost the entire world.

There is no doubt the England man was a star when he left Manchester, but his globetrotting exploits earned him even more worldwide recognition and ensured he left the game as one of the most recognisable faces to ever play the sport.

On-screen star

Since then, the Treble winner has delved into multiple business ventures and campaigns, one of which allowed his adoring fans access to his private life by inviting Netflix into his home through his documentary ‘Beckham’.

The show walked through Beckham’s career and dipped into some of his off-the-field activities with candid interviews and scenes with his family that gave us a glimpse into the life of one of the most famous men on the planet.

As reported by The Sun, ‘Beckham’ turned out to be a roaring success, with the series totalling a whopping 12.4 million global views in its first week, including 3.8 million viewers watching the first episode in the UK alone.

This has led to the news that Sir David is in talks with the platform to release further content, with his brand partner Jamie Salter confirming the collaboration at the Leaders Conference.

“David Beckham and Netflix are making another show, which is really cool. The last series has driven his business through the roof. Likewise, Victoria’s business is now going through the roof after her docuseries too.

“You will definitely see him make more content. Content drives the message to the consumer,” he said.

Good for business

It is reported the original show drove both David and Victoria’s businesses and profile even further into the spotlight, with a reported 46% uplift in Brand Beckham’s profits accounted in 2025, after the series release.

There is no time frame for when the new series is set to drop, nor any details on the format, but there is no doubt it will hit huge numbers given Beckham’s global appeal.

Meanwhile, as a lifelong United fan, Becks will no doubt be one of millions desperate to see Michael Carrick turn the tide at Old Trafford after a difficult start to the campaign has left his boyhood club in the bottom half of the Premier League.

United face Tottenham Hotspur in front of home support on Saturday, with nothing less than a victory required to ease the pressure on Carrick that could heighten to the point of no return should Spurs leave the Theatre of Dreams with three points.

Featured image by Leonardo Fernandez via Getty Images