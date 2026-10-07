Paul Scholes names two Liverpool stars he would have liked to see at Man United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes only two current Liverpool players would make it into Michael Carrick’s squad. The two historic clubs have always been at daggers drawn on the pitch.

Scholes faced the Merseyside club 33 times in his career, registering 17 wins and 12 defeats. That marked a glorious period in the Red Devils’ history, but they have struggled ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Liverpool, meanwhile, enjoyed an impressive rise under Jürgen Klopp in the past decade and even won the league under the Dutchman’s successor, Arne Slot. Andoni Iraola took over from the Dutchman at Anfield this summer and has guided the Reds to sixth place in the Premier League table after five games this season.

United, meanwhile, enjoyed a spectacular end to the last campaign under Carrick, finishing third in the league. However, the Red Devils have struggled to get going this campaign.

United’s struggles this season

United started the campaign with a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City in the Premier League at the MKM Stadium. It was a sign of things to come, as the Red Devils have just one win in their five league games so far and are currently 12th in the table.

Meanwhile, Carrick’s team have also exited the EFL Cup after a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round. The situation has prompted talk of further reinforcements in 2027, preferably in the winter transfer window.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have drawn three of their five league games under Iraola and are four points ahead of United. While the Merseyside club have not enjoyed the best of starts either, Scholes reckons two of their players would walk into the United squad.

Scholes names two Liverpool players he wants at United

Speaking on Cards On The Table, darts maestro Luke Littler asked Scholes to name the Liverpool players, past or present, whom he would have liked at United. The Ginger Prince took the opportunity to aim a dig at one of the Merseyside club’s iconic players, Steven Gerrard.

He said: “I reckon people will be saying Gerrard, won’t they? He’d have been a good sub for us, actually, wouldn’t he! I’m only joking, Steven, I’m joking.”

However, Scholes went on to name Virgil van Dijk and Alisson as his choices, adding: “If we needed a player now, it would be Van Dijk. Or the keeper, I like the keeper [Alisson] as well. But apart from that, nobody.”

Littler, who is also a United fan, suggested Mohamed Salah, who left Liverpool this summer to join Trabzonspor, stating: “I think I’ll have to go with Salah. We’ve not been treated with right wingers, have we?”

Scholes agreed, concluding: “I forgot about him, yeah. He’s not bad, him, is he? We’ll have two – Mo Salah and Van Dijk.”

Final Thoughts

Liverpool and United face off at Anfield on 22 November in the Premier League. Carrick will be hoping his team are in a far better position in the league table by then.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images