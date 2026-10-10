Manchester United are always trying to find ways to inspire their fans who visit the stadium to watch a game or experience a tour of the famous old ground.

Artwork

Manchester as a city is full of artwork, and there are numerous murals all over the city depicting the place’s incredible cultural impact.

Old Trafford is also no slouch when it comes to representing its history and the numerous moments that make the club so widely supported and admired around the world.

There are statues depicting the great trio of Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law, as well as legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Munich Tunnel also pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragic events of 1958.

New mural

The club’s official website reports that, “a new mural has been installed at Old Trafford this week, in time for Manchester United’s Premier League blockbuster against Tottenham Hotspur.”

The site continues, “the artwork was meticulously created by United fan Daniel Gudgeon and the team from Global Street Art earlier this week. It’s located on a wall beneath the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, as part of the club’s partnership with Snapdragon.”

The design is intended to highlight the connection between football, art and fan culture. The mural depicts a goal celebration by Bruno Fernandes in the Red Devils’ 5-2 win over Ipswich Town in August.

Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Lisandro Martinez are also part of the celebrations.

Artist Daniel Gudgeon, who produced the art, explained, “I really wanted to capture the feeling of camaraderie with all of the players, with everyone looking like they are cohesive and working together, with the fans and the energy of the stadium behind them.”

He continued, “when I step back to look at the final piece, what makes me feel I have really succeeded is if I’ feel that initial emotion that I was trying to create at the start. I take great pride in hopefully seeing the fans looking at the mural and enjoying it, capturing it, taking photos next to it and really embracing the spirit of the club.”

United supporters will be able to catch a glimpse when Michael Carrick’s side welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford this evening with a 17:30 kick-off local time.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images