Home » Old Trafford to welcome newest star as Man United hoping to bounce back against recent bogey side

Old Trafford to welcome newest star as Man United hoping to bounce back against recent bogey side

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Carlos Baleba

Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening at Old Trafford as the season restarts after the international break.

There have been 207 matches between the two sides, with United winning 97.

Tottenham Hotspur have come out on top 58 times and there have been 52 draws between the two sides.

Here are three storylines to get the blood racing.

Carlos Baleba debut

United spent big on Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba this summer, but fans have had to be patient to see him in action as he arrived with an injury.

The Red Devils have so far struggled defensively this season, and the hard work and running of Baleba in the midfield area will hopefully make the team more solid.

Baleba was on the bench for the Red Devils in the 1-1 draw with Fulham before the break and has impressed staff with his training effort over the international break.

Therefore, it is likely Old Trafford will be introduced to the player either as a starter or off the bench.

Poor recent record

United did come out on top the last time these two sides faced off against one another, as Michael Carrick defeated his old side 2-0.

Nonetheless, their recent record against Tottenham Hotspur has been poor.

In fact, United have won just two of their last 10 matches against Tottenham Hotspur.

They even lost four on the bounce to the Lily Whites, including the 2025 Europa League final.

Bruno Fernandes effect

Like many teams in England, Tottenham Hotspur have suffered at the hands of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese star was sensational for his country in the recent international break and will hope to carry on that form for his club.

Fernandes has scored four goals and provided three assists versus Tottenham Hotspur in his career in England and will be hoping to add more to his tally tomorrow evening.

Man United record vs Tottenham Hotspur

Games playedMan United winsDrawsCrystal Palace wins
207975258

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Man United make drastic JJ Gabriel move as...

Baleba, Tielemans, Mainoo: one of these is undroppable...

Joshua Zirkzee’s international success has forced Man United...

Rashford out, Sesko out, Mainoo back: Man United...

Exclusive: Lee Sharpe calls for Matheus Cunha to...

JJ Gabriel: Bayern Munich hold talks with Man...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.