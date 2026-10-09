Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening at Old Trafford as the season restarts after the international break.

There have been 207 matches between the two sides, with United winning 97.

Tottenham Hotspur have come out on top 58 times and there have been 52 draws between the two sides.

Here are three storylines to get the blood racing.

Carlos Baleba debut

United spent big on Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba this summer, but fans have had to be patient to see him in action as he arrived with an injury.

The Red Devils have so far struggled defensively this season, and the hard work and running of Baleba in the midfield area will hopefully make the team more solid.

Baleba was on the bench for the Red Devils in the 1-1 draw with Fulham before the break and has impressed staff with his training effort over the international break.

Therefore, it is likely Old Trafford will be introduced to the player either as a starter or off the bench.

Poor recent record

United did come out on top the last time these two sides faced off against one another, as Michael Carrick defeated his old side 2-0.

Nonetheless, their recent record against Tottenham Hotspur has been poor.

In fact, United have won just two of their last 10 matches against Tottenham Hotspur.

They even lost four on the bounce to the Lily Whites, including the 2025 Europa League final.

Bruno Fernandes effect

Like many teams in England, Tottenham Hotspur have suffered at the hands of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese star was sensational for his country in the recent international break and will hope to carry on that form for his club.

Fernandes has scored four goals and provided three assists versus Tottenham Hotspur in his career in England and will be hoping to add more to his tally tomorrow evening.

Man United record vs Tottenham Hotspur

Games played Man United wins Draws Crystal Palace wins 207 97 52 58

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images