An update has emerged on Manchester United target Micky van de Ven’s fitness that is likely to impact his involvement with Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming Premier League game at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are preparing to lock horns with the north London side this weekend when club football resumes.

The game could have great significance for the future of both Michael Carrick and Robert De Zerbi, both of whom are under pressure. Tottenham Hotspur are yet to win a Premier League game and are at the bottom of the table with two draws and three defeats after five games this season.

United, on the other hand, have won just one of their five league games and are 12th in the table. The Red Devils have suffered due to a leaky backline, which has conceded 11 goals in seven games in all competitions.

Understandably, United remain linked with several defenders to address the situation, including Van de Ven, who has stood out despite Tottenham Hotspur’s recent struggles. Although recent reports suggest that the player is unlikely to leave north London in January, that has not stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive.

United fans will be looking forward to further assessing the Dutchman in this weekend’s Premier League game. However, the 25-year-old’s involvement in the fixture briefly came under doubt after he picked up an injury on Sunday.

Micky van de Ven: Stats by Club

Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Tottenham 101 10 3 24 - 1 8,530' FC Volendam 48 2 2 8 - - 4,254' Wolfsburg 41 1 3 7 - - 3,429' Volendam U19 32 1 1 2 - - 2,880' Volendam U21 8 1 2 1 - - 636' Volendam U17 - - - - - - - Total 230 15 11 42 - 1 19,729'

Van de Ven’s injury not serious

Van de Ven had to come off during Sunday’s 2-1 win over Serbia after Luka Jovia accidentally stepped on his hand. The situation gave rise to concerns, especially with the key game against United up ahead, and Netherlands manager Xavi has provided an update on the situation.

Speaking after the game, Xavi said: “It’s fine. He felt dizzy because his finger was in a lot of pain. But it’s not a serious injury.”

Dutch outlet VI notes that Van de Ven’s injury scare would have given nightmares to Tottenham Hotspur fans, especially since Jan Paul van Hecke also picked up an injury while on international duty. However, the outlet insisted that both players could return against United this weekend.

The report states: “Van Hecke – like Van de Ven – may well return as early as this coming weekend at Old Trafford.”

United have injury concerns of their own

United have also had to contend with injury troubles of their own, with new signing Carlos Baleba yet to kick a ball. However, the Cameroonian is expected to feature against Tottenham Hotspur, as is Matthijs de Ligt, who has been sidelined since December last year.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko’s involvement is uncertain after he missed the 1-1 draw against Fulham before the international break. Recent reports suggest that the player’s shin injury may be more serious than previously imagined.

One player who may not play any part in the game is Amad, who is still recovering from injury.

Final Thoughts

United cannot afford to drop points against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. The potential return of De Ligt, coupled with a possible debut for Baleba, is likely to excite fans, who will also be keeping an eye out for Van de Ven.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images