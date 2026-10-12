Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has revealed the one crucial improvement he feels can elevate his game to the next level.

Impressive start

United have endured a difficult start to the 2026/27 Premier League season, as they currently languish in 12th place in the table.

Michael Carrick’s men have won just one top-flight game all season: the 5-2 thrashing of Ipswich Town at Old Trafford before the international break.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur means that the Red Devils have managed just six points from as many games this term. It is statistically their worst start to a season in four decades.

Yet, Mainoo has set himself apart with his fine performances. During a campaign in which several of the United players are struggling to get off the mark, Mainoo has had no such issues and continues to be a rare bright spot.

He now boasts stronger physicality and better defensive acumen, in addition to his existing brilliance on the ball. However, the England international feels there is one more thing he needs in his arsenal to truly become unstoppable.

Prime pundit Clarence Seedorf interviewed Mainoo ahead of Atletico Madrid vs. United, which streams exclusively on Prime Video tomorrow night from 6.30pm.

Mainoo identifies “killer” trait

Asked about his playing style, Mainoo remarked, “A lot of the work nowadays gets done in the meetings and information before the game, but when it starts, I always start making reads from the first time I receive the ball. Are they close to me? Do I have time to turn? Can I pass first time?”

“That’s what is important for me to know quickly so I can then pick apart the game.”

On what he can add to his game, he answered, “I want to have that killer pass, the one that leads to a goal and creating opportunities for my teammates. I’m known as a connector right now, but I want to decide games more with my passing or dribbling.”

He revealed that his professional ethic was forged in the fires of United training, driven by a relentless pursuit of improvement.

“I was training with the first team when I was 16 and that was where I felt the intensity the most. Being around players like Varane, Bruno, Casemiro… The speed of the ball was so different, and trying to adjust to that was the main thing. The sessions with Erik (Ten Hag) and Mitchell van der Gaag were tough!”

“Some of the toughest I have ever had, but definitely some of the best too.”

He added, “The pursuit of getting better is what drives me. I didn’t always want to train after school or do two sessions in a day, but my dad knew exactly what I needed.”

“He pushed me, but there was always something within me that wanted to do more too.” Mainoo will almost certainly play a big role if United are to enjoy any success against Diego Simeone’s men.

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