Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee: Carrick delivers exciting update on United duo ahead of Tottenham

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has indicated that Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have returned to the club with a spring in their step following their exploits with their national teams during the international break.

Yoro and Zirkzee impress

Yoro and Zirkzee were initially not called up for France and the Netherlands respectively. They were eventually added to the squads to replace injured players.

Ibrahima Konate’s withdrawal opened up a spot for Yoro, while Zirkzee was brought into Xavi’s plans after Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey sustained an injury.

Yoro was forced to be content with a place on the bench for France’s first three games before he was handed his full senior debut against Belgium.

The Frenchman stunned alongside Maxence Lacroix as Les Bleus came from behind to win 4-1. Zinedine Zidane was full of praise for Yoro after the final whistle at the Stade de France on Monday.

Meanwhile, Zirkzee appeared for the Netherlands against Greece and Serbia, scoring the winning goal in the latter fixture to move his nation to the top of the group.

Ahead of this evening’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, Carrick spoke to club media and revealed his joy at how well Zirkzee and Yoro performed on the international stage.

Carrick’s remarks

Carrick said of Yoro, “I was so pleased for Leny, he did ever so well. I watched the game and it’s great to see those moments.”

“It’s something he’ll remember for the rest of his life, and for his family and friends too. It’s great to see younger players taking steps in the game and that was a massive step for him.”

“I thought he played ever so well, he looked comfortable and looked like he enjoyed it. In some ways, it was probably the perfect debut, so yeah I was delighted for him.”

He added about Zirkzee, “Yeah, again I’m happy for Josh. He works so hard in training, he wants more opportunities, of course he does, and they’re the type of things that give you a bit of impetus moving forward.”

“He’s come back with a spring in his step, so it’s great to see as well.”

United vs. Tottenham kicks off at 5:30 pm.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images