Manchester United midfielder Carlos Baleba has lavished praise on Kobbie Mainoo ahead of Saturday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur. The Cameroonian arrived at the Theatre of Dreams this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion, but is yet to make his first appearance.

Baleba picked up an ankle injury over the summer, which did not affect the Red Devils’ decision to sign him. However, it has kept him out of the team so far as he worked on his fitness.

The 22-year-old was on the bench for the 1-1 draw against Fulham just ahead of the international break and is expected to be involved against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Michael Carrick’s team have endured a difficult start to the new campaign and now sit 12th in the league table after five games.

Saturday’s fixture is a must-win for United, who are preparing for a fixture-congested four weeks. Ahead of the game, Baleba shared some insight into training alongside Mainoo at Carrington.

Amad and Baleba praise Mainoo

Baleba recently sat down with Sky Sports alongside Amad and answered quite a few questions. When asked to name the player who had impressed him the most in training, Baleba took a split second, prompting the Ivorian to intervene and name Jonny Evans.

Everyone broke into laughter before the Cameroonian eventually opted for Mainoo. Baleba said: “In training playing in the same position he was faster than me. He goes hard on me, but I like that. He’s really good.”

Amad also lavished praise on the English midfielder, naming him when asked to choose the best young player in the Premier League right now. The Ivorian said: “It’s Kobbie Mainoo. How he plays, he has a lot of experience now, for his age he’s unbelievable.”

“He’s been pushing because he’s come through a difficult moment when Amorim was here. He’s worked hard and taken that moment to show that he can be the best player in the league.”

Mainoo has been United’s shining light in a dismal campaign

Mainoo has started five of United’s seven games in all competitions this season, coming off the bench in the other two. The Englishman was a substitute in the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City in the Premier League season opener, but has started every game in the league since.

Mainoo was also in the starting XI for the 4-0 win over Sabah in the Champions League. He came off the bench against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup third round, which the Red Devils lost 3-2.

The Englishman has continued his impressive form from last season, when he was an indispensable part of Carrick’s team. Mainoo has also forged an impressive partnership with new signing Youri Tielemans, but that pairing could come under threat from Baleba in the coming weeks.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 4 - 1 - - 357' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 24' UEFA Champions League 1 1 - - - - 64' Total 7 5 - 1 - - 445'

Final Thoughts

United already have the foundation of a promising midfield in Mainoo. They now have to build a team around him and ensure that the player has the right environment to reach his full potential.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images