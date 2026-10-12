Home » Paul Pogba: Former Man United star breaks silence with bullish statement on Man City’s guilty verdict

Paul Pogba: Former Man United star breaks silence with bullish statement on Man City’s guilty verdict

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Pogba

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken out regarding Manchester City’s recent guilty verdict.

United’s city neighbours have shocked the football world, as they have recently been found guilty of 114 out of 115 charges related to financial irregularities.

The BBC reports that, “Manchester City arranged ‘sham contracts’ with a number of commercial partners as part of a scheme to disguise secret funding of more than £830m, the Premier League says.”

Moreover, they have also been found guilty of “deliberate or reckless conduct intended to circumvent the Premier League rules”, and the “sham” scheme devised by City allowed the club “to avoid recording what would otherwise have been the largest single-season loss in Premier League history in 2009-10”.

Paul Pogba

Pogba played 226 times for the club in his second spell, scoring 39 goals.

The World Cup winner also won the Europa League and League Cup during his second spell at the club.

He originally joined the side in 2009 and spent three years in the youth team, making seven senior appearances before leaving for Juventus.

Stance on verdict

Pogba was at the Singapore Grand Prix at the weekend and was asked about the guilty verdict trackside.

Commenting on the matter to podcaster Zia-ul Raushan (via Footmercato), he initially played it safe by stating, “I have nothing to say, to be honest.”

Nonetheless, his response became a lot more interesting when Pogba joked, “I just hope this won’t affect the Premier League and that we’ll be able to reclaim two titles.”

Pogba was referring to his side finishing second in 2012 and also 2018 to Manchester City.

This refers to one of City’s potential punishments being the stripping of titles during the period in which they have been found guilty of cheating.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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