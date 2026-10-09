Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has reinvented himself in Italy with SSC Napoli.

United career

The Scotland international came through the United academy and played 255 games for the club, scoring 29 goals.

He left the club in the summer of 2024 and joined Napoli, where he was sublime in his first season.

McTominay scored 13 goals in all competitions as they won the Italian championship, and the 29-year-old finished 18th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or list.

Contract issues

The former United man continued his fine individual form last season, finding the net 14 times, but he has started this season slowly.

A health scare has kept him out of action, but he is close to making a return to the pitch.

There have also been reports in Italy that, while both he and Napoli want a contract extension to happen, he is currently asking for too much money in the eyes of Gli Azzurri.

There have been reports that United would be keen to bring their former midfielder home, but another club has reportedly thrown their hat in the ring.

Tuttomercatoweb report that, “negotiations over Scott McTominay’s contract renewal remain at a standstill, whilst interest from the big clubs is growing: even Real Madrid have been sounding out the situation.”

It is also stated that the lack of progress in negotiations has also alerted Premier League clubs to the situation.

Whilst McTominay may seem an unlikely name for Madrid to chase, it must be remembered that Jose Mourinho, the current Madrid manager, was the man who gave McTominay his debut at Old Trafford and referred to him as “my boy”, which could add an interesting dynamic to the story.

The Scot could return to action for Napoli against Frosinone tomorrow evening.

Featured image Timothy Rogers via Getty Images