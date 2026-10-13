Why Spanish media are so sure Carlos Baleba will be a massive “problem for Atletico”

Tonight, Atlético Madrid host Manchester United at the Wanda Metropolitano in a Champions League league-phase Matchday 2 clash.

Looking at the statistics in the build-up, the Red Devils go into the game as underdogs. Atlético are unbeaten at home this season and arrive on a four-match winning run. They have also lost only once in four meetings with United.

United, meanwhile, are winless in four games and cannot seem to keep a clean sheet, having managed just one in the eight matches they have played this season.

Still, there is hope that United can conjure something special and stun Atlético Madrid. An important win would ease the pressure on Michael Carrick.

However, if the Red Devils are to pull off a miracle in Madrid, Carrick must be bold with his team selection. One significant change many expect is starting Carlos Baleba.

Baleba arrived injured and did not feature until his 31-minute cameo in United’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday. What a cameo it was.

He showed exactly what Manchester United need: winning one-on-one duels, intercepting the ball, escaping tight spaces, and spraying beautiful diagonal passes.

Crucially, he was proactive, and that is precisely what United require in the centre of the park.

Given that he can both defend and create key passes, Baleba would make it far easier to link defence and attack. If he carries on from where he left off against Tottenham Hotspur, United fans are in for a treat against Atlético, and Spanish outlet AS agrees.

Baleba tipped for a big full debut

In a piece titled “Baleba, a problem for Atlético,” AS writes: “Just over half an hour of play brought Old Trafford to its feet and proved that his signing has been a masterstroke by the Red Devils.”

They added that Baleba “gave a masterclass in the few minutes he was on the pitch, showing glimpses of the quality he possesses.”

AS further conceded that his recovery is “bad news for Diego Simeone,” adding: “Baleba not only contributes his talent but also brings strength, energy and intensity to a United midfield lacking that physical presence. Baleba has arrived just in time to cause problems at the Metropolitano.”

Baleba impressing on full debut could be United’s turning point

United would surely want nothing more than to see the AS prophecy come true. A Baleba masterclass at the Wanda Metropolitano could turn the bad vibes around for the 20-time English champions.

If he impresses, United have a real chance of leaving Spain with an important win that could prove to be the turning point of their season.

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

