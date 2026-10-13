Manchester United have travelled to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid in their second game of the Champions League. The domestic season has been a disaster so far, as they sit on six points from six matches in the league.

In addition, they have already been knocked out of the League Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nonetheless, Michael Carrick will be hoping the Champions League can provide a welcome distraction from their problems at home.

This is how United can get a famous result in Madrid.

Don’t dominate possession

Many people associate Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid with conservatism and defensive prowess.

They are not exactly wrong, as Atletico do excel at this, but it is wrong to assume they will automatically sit back.

They average 58.5% of the ball in eight La Liga matches this season and have scored 18 goals in these matches.

For example, they also had 62% possession in their recent home match against Real Madrid, but it must be said a red card for Madrid influenced these stats.

In United’s case, they struggle when they have to dictate the game, especially against better teams, such as the loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Carrick’s side looked better when the match was eleven versus eleven than when they had a man advantage. Therefore, United must look to hit Atletico on the transition rather than try to dominate the play.

Stay in the game

Atletico Madrid are a tough nut to crack for any team in Europe, never mind an injury-riddled, out-of-form Manchester United.

Nonetheless, a saving grace is that they are not a side who will tear you to pieces.

There is a natural pragmatism in the side, especially against bigger teams, so it is unlikely Simeone’s side will go for the throat.

Therefore, even if United were to go a goal down early, they need to keep their heads and stay in the match, as Atletico are usually happy to protect a one-goal advantage.

Whether this group of players under Carrick have the mentality to do this is another question, though.

Speed on wings

Bryan Mbeumo has scored three goals this season and, despite having his own problems with form this season, has probably been United’s best attacker.

He scored a fantastic goal at the weekend against Tottenham Hotspur and one would think his pace on the counter will be vital for United to carry a threat.

Marcus Rashford was rested at the weekend and scored an incredible solo goal for FC Barcelona last season against Atletico Madrid.

Perhaps the Englishman could find a way to hurt the Spanish side as he was able to last year at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images