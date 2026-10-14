Home » Bazoumana Touré: The two reasons Man United are suddenly back in for Newcastle’s summer signing

Bazoumana Touré: The two reasons Man United are suddenly back in for Newcastle’s summer signing

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Bazoumana Touré

A left-winger was part of Manchester United’s original plan for the summer of 2026.

However, Barcelona’s decision not to sign Marcus Rashford forced him back to Old Trafford and changed everything.

With no other clubs coming in for the attacker, Ineos began to wonder whether keeping Rashford might answer their need for a left-winger. After all, he had returned with 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 games at Barcelona, numbers that suggested he could fill the left-wing role.

Eight games into the season, however, Rashford has failed to make the expected impact, with no goal contributions. He has done little to put pressure on Matheus Cunha in the battle for that position.

Reviving the search for a left-winger therefore makes sense.

Well, according to Caught Offside, United are still considering such a move, with links emerging to Newcastle United’s summer signing Bazoumana Touré.

Touré was one of the left-wingers Ineos monitored closely, though they never made a formal move for him from Hoffenheim.

Arsenal and Manchester United contemplate Newcastle United raid

Newcastle took a chance on the 20-year-old, and Caught Offside now report:

“His explosive pace and ability to beat defenders one-on-one have kept him firmly on the radar of England’s biggest clubs. United and Arsenal appear particularly interested…”

Only a huge fee would force Newcastle United to sell

While both clubs are keen on the £42 million summer recruit, the Toons are relaxed.

Touré is under contract at St James’ Park until 2031. If he shows glimpses of the superstar many expect him to become, United or Arsenal should be prepared to pay crazy figures to land him.

Money talks, and Newcastle have shown, through the sales of Bruno Guimarães, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, that they will listen at the right price.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Manchester United have a longstanding interest in Touré

⚠️ Having only recently joined Newcastle United, any potential deal would be complicated.

TPP View

We believe Manchester United retain an interest in Touré, but with the player having just signed for Newcastle United, it would be a significant challenge to convince the Magpies to sell him.

Featured image by Alex Grimm via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Bournemouth make stunning Alex Scott decision ahead of...

Nico Schlotterbeck: Tempting release clause emerges for Man...

Josh King: Fulham make major decision on Man...

INEOS have grand January plans for faltering Man...

Aleksandar Pavlovic: Bayern send firm message as Man...

Endrick: Man United target’s priorities become clear as...

Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.