Rayan Ait-Nouri: Man United receive positive update in January pursuit of Man City ace

Manchester United secured a stunning 3-2 comeback win over AS Roma at Old Trafford in the Champions League. However, the game further highlighted a gap in the squad that has been hurting the Red Devils for some time.
Diogo Dalot started at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu, both of whom are sidelined with injuries. The Portuguese defender has covered in the position before but is not a natural solution for the role.
Dalot was caught out of position for Roma’s first goal, with Matias Soule afforded time and space to send the visitors ahead. While that ultimately amounted to nothing thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a late Matheus Cunha brace, United will look to address the issue in January.
United failed to sign a left-back in the summer
The Red Devils wanted to sign a new left-back this summer and among the candidates on their wish list was Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri. While INEOS failed to get a deal across the line, recent reports suggest that they are ready to return for the Algerian at the turn of the year.
Ait-Nouri was a revelation for Wolverhampton Wanderers and moved to the Etihad in the summer of 2025. Unfortunately, he has struggled for game time with the Cityzens so far, and he could be tempted to leave in search of greener pastures in January.
The 25-year-old has pace to burn, is attack-minded and knows the Premier League well. With also a point to prove after dropping down the pecking order at City, a move to Old Trafford could help him get his career back on track.
A fresh update on the saga has now emerged, which could be music to the ears of the Red Devils faithful.
|Stat
|League Cup
|UEFA Champions League
|All competitions
|Season
|2026/27
|2026/27
|2026/27
|Club
|Manchester City
|Manchester City
|Manchester City
|Competition
|League Cup
|UEFA Champions League
|All competitions
|Apps
|2
|2
|4
|Minutes
|135
|33
|168
|Starts
|1
|0
|1
|Sub appearances
|1
|2
|3
|Goals
|0
|0
|0
|Non-penalty goals
|0
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
|1
|3
|Stat
|League Cup
|UEFA Champions League
|All competitions
|Goals + assists
|2
|1
|3
|Minutes per goal
|–
|–
|–
|Avg rating
|7.33
|4.45
|6.76
|Shots
|2
|1
|3
|Shots on target
|0
|0
|0
|Shot accuracy %
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Conversion %
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Passes
|91
|21
|112
|Pass accuracy %
|89.0%
|90.0%
|89.2%
|Key passes
|3
|2
|5
|Stat
|League Cup
|UEFA Champions League
|All competitions
|Dribbles attempted
|4
|1
|5
|Dribbles completed
|2
|1
|3
|Dribble success %
|50.0%
|100.0%
|60.0%
|Tackles
|2
|2
|4
|Interceptions
|1
|0
|1
|Tackles + interceptions
|3
|2
|5
|Blocks
|1
|0
|1
|Duels
|22
|5
|27
|Duels won
|10
|4
|14
|Duels won %
|45.5%
|80.0%
|51.9%
Personal terms not an issue for United move
Journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed United’s interest in Ait-Nouri and insists that personal terms will not be a hindrance to the move. In a post shared on X, he wrote: “Rayan Aït-Nouri, one to watch in the winter transfer window.”
“The 25 y/o left-back is open to leaving Manchester City. Understand Manchester United would like to sign him. Personal terms are not an issue.”
However, Plettenberg warned that the Red Devils could struggle to convince their bitter rivals to let him go. He concluded: “The main issue is the relationship between the two Manchester clubs. Aït-Nouri’s market is currently being explored.”
United and City have endured contrasting fortunes in the past decade, but their rivalry remains as intense as ever. The Cityzens may not be too keen to strengthen their archenemies, especially in the middle of the season.
If the Red Devils find little luck in this pursuit, they could turn their attentions to Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, who is reportedly ready to leave Camp Nou in January. Recent reports suggest they also have their eyes on rising Rennes star Mahamadou Nagida.
🚨🆕 Rayan Aït-Nouri, one to watch in the winter transfer window.
The 25 y/o left-back is open to leaving Manchester City.
Understand Manchester United would like to sign him. Personal terms are not an issue. #MCFC #MUFC
The main issue is the relationship between the two… pic.twitter.com/kc3cDPcZqf
— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 3, 2026
The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 6/10
Why?
✅ United are reportedly eyeing a January move for Ait-Nouri.
✅ The Algerian could be tempted to leave in search of regular football.
⚠️ City could be reluctant to let him move across town.
TPP view
We believe that Ait-Nouri could be open to agreeing personal terms with United, but getting this move over the line will be complicated.
Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images