Rayan Ait-Nouri: Man United receive positive update in January pursuit of Man City ace

Manchester United secured a stunning 3-2 comeback win over AS Roma at Old Trafford in the Champions League. However, the game further highlighted a gap in the squad that has been hurting the Red Devils for some time.

Diogo Dalot started at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu, both of whom are sidelined with injuries. The Portuguese defender has covered in the position before but is not a natural solution for the role.

Dalot was caught out of position for Roma’s first goal, with Matias Soule afforded time and space to send the visitors ahead. While that ultimately amounted to nothing thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a late Matheus Cunha brace, United will look to address the issue in January.

United failed to sign a left-back in the summer

The Red Devils wanted to sign a new left-back this summer and among the candidates on their wish list was Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri. While INEOS failed to get a deal across the line, recent reports suggest that they are ready to return for the Algerian at the turn of the year.

Ait-Nouri was a revelation for Wolverhampton Wanderers and moved to the Etihad in the summer of 2025. Unfortunately, he has struggled for game time with the Cityzens so far, and he could be tempted to leave in search of greener pastures in January.

The 25-year-old has pace to burn, is attack-minded and knows the Premier League well. With also a point to prove after dropping down the pecking order at City, a move to Old Trafford could help him get his career back on track.

A fresh update on the saga has now emerged, which could be music to the ears of the Red Devils faithful.

R. Aït-Nouri Stat League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester City Manchester City Manchester City Competition League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 2 2 4 Minutes 135 33 168 Starts 1 0 1 Sub appearances 1 2 3 Goals 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 Assists 2 1 3 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Goals + assists 2 1 3 Minutes per goal – – – Avg rating 7.33 4.45 6.76 Shots 2 1 3 Shots on target 0 0 0 Shot accuracy % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Passes 91 21 112 Pass accuracy % 89.0% 90.0% 89.2% Key passes 3 2 5 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Dribbles attempted 4 1 5 Dribbles completed 2 1 3 Dribble success % 50.0% 100.0% 60.0% Tackles 2 2 4 Interceptions 1 0 1 Tackles + interceptions 3 2 5 Blocks 1 0 1 Duels 22 5 27 Duels won 10 4 14 Duels won % 45.5% 80.0% 51.9% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 2 1 3 Fouls committed 1 0 1 Yellow cards 0 0 0 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won – – – Penalties conceded – – – Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed – 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Personal terms not an issue for United move

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed United’s interest in Ait-Nouri and insists that personal terms will not be a hindrance to the move. In a post shared on X, he wrote: “Rayan Aït-Nouri, one to watch in the winter transfer window.”

“The 25 y/o left-back is open to leaving Manchester City. Understand Manchester United would like to sign him. Personal terms are not an issue.”

However, Plettenberg warned that the Red Devils could struggle to convince their bitter rivals to let him go. He concluded: “The main issue is the relationship between the two Manchester clubs. Aït-Nouri’s market is currently being explored.”

United and City have endured contrasting fortunes in the past decade, but their rivalry remains as intense as ever. The Cityzens may not be too keen to strengthen their archenemies, especially in the middle of the season.

If the Red Devils find little luck in this pursuit, they could turn their attentions to Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, who is reportedly ready to leave Camp Nou in January. Recent reports suggest they also have their eyes on rising Rennes star Mahamadou Nagida.

🚨🆕 Rayan Aït-Nouri, one to watch in the winter transfer window. The 25 y/o left-back is open to leaving Manchester City. Understand Manchester United would like to sign him. Personal terms are not an issue. #MCFC #MUFC The main issue is the relationship between the two… pic.twitter.com/kc3cDPcZqf — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 3, 2026

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United are reportedly eyeing a January move for Ait-Nouri.

✅ The Algerian could be tempted to leave in search of regular football.

⚠️ City could be reluctant to let him move across town.

TPP view

We believe that Ait-Nouri could be open to agreeing personal terms with United, but getting this move over the line will be complicated.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images