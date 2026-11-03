Having failed to sign a new left-back this summer, Manchester United remain linked with several candidates for the job ahead of the winter transfer window. The Red Devils have struggled to field a natural left-back in the team in recent games owing to Luke Shaw’s injury.

Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu have filled in, with the Dane also sidelined with a knock. A proven left-back with attacking instincts and good recovery pace could have helped the English giants by providing more options in attack and solidity at the back.

Instead, United now sit 17th in the Premier League table with just one win in nine games. Having managed just two wins in 13 games across all competitions, the Red Devils are already in troubled waters.

A new left-back is likely to be at the top of INEOS’ agenda when the transfer window reopens in January. It now appears that the English giants have found a new target for the position in Ligue 1.

United eyeing Mahamadou Nagida

According to Livefoot via TuttoJuve, Juventus and United are among several clubs keeping a close eye on Stade Rennes left-back Mahamadou Nagida. The 21-year-old has already earned comparisons with Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes because of his physical attributes and his technicality.

Blessed with blistering pace and an attacking instinct, Nagida has all the attributes to be a hit at the Theatre of Dreams. The Cameroonian also fits the age profile recently targeted by INEOS, further making him a lucrative target for the Red Devils.

The report states that Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Borussia Dortmund and Porto have also added the player to their wish list. The rising interest in Nagida’s signature could ignite a bidding war in January, but Rennes are standing firm.

Rennes will only let Nagida go next summer

Rennes are aware that they have a gem in their hands and have no desire to let him go in the middle of the season. The French club want Nagida to continue his development at Roazhon Park and will only consider an exit at the end of the season.

The strategy could prove to be a masterstroke, especially if the player continues his recent good form. United, however, are likely to push for a new left-back in January, which could prompt them to turn to alternative targets.

The Red Devils also have their eyes on Barcelona speedster Alejandro Balde and wanted to sign him in the summer. Recent reports suggest that the Spaniard is now ready to consider an exit from Camp Nou in January and is open to a move to the Premier League.

Nagida vs Balde, Shaw & Dalot — 2026/27 stats Stat Alejandro Balde Diogo Dalot L. Shaw M. Nagida Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Barcelona Manchester United Manchester United Rennes Competition All competitions All competitions Premier League All competitions Apps 4 12 5 12 Minutes 116 919 425 780 Goals 0 0 0 1 Assists 0 0 1 2 Tackles 5 23 9 24 Key passes 2 17 5 11

It is unclear whether the English giants will prioritise a move for the 23-year-old or try to tempt Nagida away from Rennes at the turn of the year. However, one thing is certain – United must bolster the left-back position in January.

And the Cameroonian could also be a fantastic option for the job.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United are expected to sign a new left-back in January.

✅ Nagida could be a cost effective option for the job.

⚠️ INEOS could prefer Premier League-proven candidates.

TPP view

We believe that United could have their eyes on Nagida as they look to solve their left-back crisis. However, the Cameroonian may not be at the top of INEOS’ wish list for the job.

Featured image by Valerio Pennicino via Getty Images